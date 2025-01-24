Oscar-nominated animated flick The Wild Robot is now streaming on Peacock

The 2025 Oscar nominations dropped earlier this week, and one notable multi-nominee is The Wild Robot: along with being recognized in the Best Animated Feature category, the Academy also nominated the Chris Sanders-directed animated flick for Best Song and Original Score. And if you missed the acclaimed 2024 movie when it hit theaters back September, you can catch up starting today, January 24, as The Wild Robot joins Peacock's streaming platform.

The heartwarming DreamWorks title is a big-screen adaptation of Peter Brown’s beloved, New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. The film's official synopsis reads: "The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, 'Roz' for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling."

Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o (A Quiet Place: Day One, Black Panther) leads the cast as the voice of robot Roz; she's joined by Emmy nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz’s life on the island. Star Wars lovers will also no doubt recognize the voice of Luke Skywalker himself pop-culture icon Mark Hamill.

To stream The Wild Robot at home, you're going to need access to Peacock. The streamer currently offers two subscription options: the ad-supported Premium plan will cost you $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (which will get you 12 months for the price of 10), or the commercial-free Premium Plus option, priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

The Wild Robot | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for The Wild Robot before settling in to watch the Oscar-nominated animated flick starting today, January 24 on Peacock. And tune in to the Oscars 2025 ceremony on Sunday, March 2, to see if the movie ends up taking home gold!