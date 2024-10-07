The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra tells Diane about Kyle’s big betrayal in exchange for a job?

Outside of The Young and the Restless’ ever-evolving chaos surrounding Heather’s (Vail Bloom) murder and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) involvement, some other big drama is happening in Genoa City.

Case in point, during the week of September 30, Victor (Eric Braeden) finally settled the war between Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) at Glissade by firing Audra. Kyle managed to tip the scales in his favor by pitching The Mustache a "game-changing moisturizer" that he discovered Jabot was working on by snooping around Diane’s (Susan Walters) work laptop. Kyle proved his loyalty to Victor by betraying his mom and the Abbott family business, and Victor felt compelled to reward him.

Of course, Audra was completely blindsided by the firing and was furious. After all, she stole Glissade from Tucker (Trevor St. John) and delivered the company to Victor, so for Victor to fire her and it be because of Kyle is a big slap in her face. Her outrage is on full display as she confronts a cocky Kyle in The Young and the Restless episode airing on October 7. He isn’t sorry for his actions and she calls him out for being a spoiled brat, not having worked hard for anything in life.

Once Audra and Kyle go their separate ways, she meets up with Sally (Courtney Hope) to vent. During their conversation, Audra mentions something very interesting. As Audra tells Sally what happened, she says, "Kyle somehow snaked his way into impressing Victor with some new product. How he did it so fast is anyone’s guess."

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Well if we had to guess, Audra is about to to do some digging into this mystery product. It’s not hard to imagine that Audra developed a few relationships at Glissade with people loyal to her, specifically within the product development department. So is it possible that she finds out about the moisturizer? Certainly.

Let’s say Audra does find out about the new product, not knowing it’s a stolen idea from Jabot. Then in another awkward run-in with Diane, Audra starts trashing Kyle to Diane for getting her fired having pitched a new moisturizer. Hearing that news should immediately raise Diane’s suspicions, and may prompt her to consider Kyle stole from the family business.

The Jabot co-CEO may press Audra for more details so she can confirm Kyle’s betrayal, but Audra being just as cunning as her, may withhold helping Diane until she knows she'll get something she wants. Audra may agree to help Diane learn all she needs to know about Glissade’s new product in exchange for the COO position at Jabot. It’s worth noting that Diane recently mentioned wanting to fill the position, despite Jack’s (Peter Bergman) apprehension. However, if Audra can deliver useful information to Jabot, Diane may hire her despite her own misgivings or those of her husband.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Plus, with Victor’s brewing war with Jack, having Audra onboard at Jabot could be helpful. The Abbotts are currently undermanned at the cosmetic company, and Audra can be a ruthless businesswoman. She’s the kind of person you want in the trenches helping you go up against The Great Victor Newman.

With all of that being said, we don’t believe Jack will be pleased with the new hire. In fact, he’ll probably push back on Diane’s decision, seeing it as doing more damage to their relationship with their son. However, Diane may stress they have to stop coddling Kyle, especially when he does nothing but lash out at them. Jack may concede her point. So will Audra be the newest Jabot employee? Stay tuned to find out.