The Young and the Restless spoilers: Claire’s fake offer to kill Victoria leads to deadly consequences?

During the week of January 13 on The Young and the Restless, it became crystal clear to Claire (Hayley Erin) that Jordan (Colleen Zenk) will continue to pose a grave threat to the Newmans, as no prison can hold her and she has a never-ending score to settle with the family. So with that knowledge, Claire proposed taking drastic measures — killing her.

When the newest Newman shared her deadly plan for Jordan with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), both of them were understandably concerned and leery of the idea. However, after Claire emphasized that Jordan will keep coming after them as long as she’s breathing, and once Claire let it be known that she is determined to kill Jordan with or without the help of her grandmother and mother, Nikki hopped on board the murder-Jordan train. Victoria has been consistent about not liking the idea.

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on January 21, and Claire meets up with Jordan in the park and again tries convincing her that she’s ready to reunite and finish the job of taking down the Newmans. To truly sell the point, Claire shockingly offers to prove herself by murdering Victoria.

Claire stresses that because she’s now a full-fledged Newman, she gets a considerable amount of money via an inheritance when Victoria dies. So should Claire kill her mom, Claire and Jordan could take the money and run off together. Jordan is intrigued by the idea and actually becomes choked up by the thought that Claire would sacrifice her mother just for her.

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

With all that being said, we can’t help but believe Claire’s plan has disaster written all over it. For starters, Jordan is usually quite cunning, so there’s a chance that while Claire believes she’s playing her aunt, Jordan is actually playing her.

There’s also the Victor (Eric Braeden) factor in this equation. Claire has convinced Nikki and Victoria to keep The Mustache out of the loop on all of this. But given his increasing suspicion about all the whispering going on in the Newman Ranch, it’s likely he soon catches wind of Jordan being back in Genoa City and Claire’s desire to kill her. We recently theorized that Victor might ultimately stop Claire from killing Jordan, and in the process, signal to Jordan that her great-niece has been playing her. Will this hunch prove true?

Last but not least, we have to take into account that also in The Young and the Restless episode from January 13, Victor shares with Nikki and Victoria that there’s video footage of Sharon (Sharon Case) being kidnapped, and the person is likely Ian’s (Ray Wise) accomplice. Furthermore, Victor stresses this mystery person looked familiar.

Nikki appears rocked by the news, and that’s partially due to her starting to connect the dots between Jordan and Ian. Knowing Sharon is missing and in danger, Nikki may come to plead with Claire to abort this mission until Sharon is found, which may prove easier said than done. Claire probably can’t unring this murder bell, and if Jordan senses hesitation or betrayal on Claire’s part, things can again go awry.

Colleen Zenk and Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Whether Claire’s scheme crumbles due to Jordan’s own savvy intuition or because of Victor’s or Nikki’s interference, because Claire suggested killing Victoria, we think Jordan could run with that idea to get payback for the betrayal. We can imagine Victoria finding herself cornered by an angry Jordan who tries to kill her. However, should that prove to be true, it would be rather interesting to see Victoria fight for her life and wind up murdering Jordan in self-defense, especially since Victoria was against killing anyone in the first place.

However, if Jordan leaves Victoria alone, that doesn’t mean she won’t go after someone else. There’s a chance she could try to kill Sharon out of spite or maybe even kill Nick (Joshua Morrow), the latter of whom is becoming a thorn in her side anyway. Oh, and we can’t rule out Jordan may make a play for Kyle (Michael Mealor) as a way to hit Claire where it hurts.

All in all, we believe Claire will soon regret her rash decision to go toe-to-toe against Jordan in what may become an epic showdown.