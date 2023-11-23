The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon and Chance feud over Chancellor-Winters?

Just as The Young and the Restless’ Devon (Bryton James) is on track to make peace with Nate (Sean Dominic), he may be on course to feud with another Genoa City resident, Chance (Conner Floyd).

Now we won’t pretend that Devon and Chance have been particularly close over the years. In fact, it wasn’t that long ago when Devon and Chance were at odds due to Devon having an affair with Abby (Melissa Ordway), who was Chance’s wife at the time. Under these circumstances, it’s easy to understand why the two men weren’t exactly besties.

However, the Chancellor heirs eventually let bygones be bygones and reached a truce for the sake of baby Dominic, who is the biological son of Devon and adoptive son of Chance. Unfortunately, the calmness between the pair of adults may soon be rocked due to Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Jill’s (Jess Walton) sour dynamic over Chancellor-Winters.

During the week of November 20, several things occur that lead us to believe that Devon and Chance may again be on a collision course. For starters, in the episode airing on November 20, Jill meets with her grandson at Crimson Light. Chance is fresh out of the hospital and she makes her pitch that his recent shooting should be a sign that he should hang up his badge as chief of police and take a job at Chancellor-Winters. Although Chance doesn’t accept his grandmother’s offer, he doesn’t exactly turn her down.

Then there’s the conversation Devon has with Mamie and the rest of the Winters clan over Thanksgiving in the episode airing on November 22. On the heels of Devon confronting Tucker over the lies he told about working with Mamie (Veronica Redd) to invest in Chancellor-Winters, Devon thinks Thanksgiving dinner is the perfect time to ask his great-aunt why she would work with his biological father, and what Tucker’s true intentions are.

Although Mamie is initially resistant to talking business over turkey, she eventually gives in and answers Devon’s questions. Mamie makes it clear that Tucker only wanted to invest in Chancellor-Winters to secure a future for his son.

Tucker has been adamant that Jill never had a right to run Chancellor prior to the company’s merger, and he further believes that Devon is the sole rightful heir to do the job. Together, Tucker and Mamie hoped to push Jill out of the newly merged Chancellor-Winters, leaving Devon and Lily (Christel Khalil) to run the corporation themselves.

This news appears to soften Devon toward Tucker just a little. While it’s clear Devon is far from trusting Tucker and becoming the perfect father/son duo, Devon may appreciate his father’s intentions.

With all of that said, if Chance joins his grandmother at Chancellor-Winters and Devon starts to see his bio dad’s perspective about Jill, even validating it, Chance and Devon could soon find themselves in a corporate battle.

We should point out that Devon is not likely to want Jill out of Chancellor-Winters at the moment. The two have developed quite a friendship over the years. However, it’s possible things may change as Chance joins the company. Devon’s feathers may be ruffled if Jill gives Chance a top leadership position at Chancellor-Winters considering Chance doesn’t really have any corporate experience. Especially, if Jill doesn’t consult Devon and Lily first.

If Chance’s hiring does become a point of contention, we can imagine the working relationship will be awkward between Chance and Devon. Furthermore, it’s not hard to picture Mamie and Tucker reminding Devon what it could look like if Jill didn’t have equal control of the company any longer.

On the other side of things, Chance is not likely to appreciate anyone trying to push his grandmother out of the business that Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) left her. He may even argue that as Phillip Chancellor’s (Donnelly Rhodes) grandson, he has more of a claim on Chancellor Industries than Devon, and use that weight to protect Jill’s stake in the company. (It’s worth mentioning that Devon is the grandson of Katherine who ultimately ran Chancellor Industries for years, but it was a company founded by Phillip, a man who has no relation to Devon.)

So should tensions brew over at Chancellor-Winters due to Tucker’s initial premise of ridding the company of Jill, Young and the Restless fans may get some golden TV moments as Mamie would likely have some of the best commentary on the matter.