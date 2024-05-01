The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon teams up with someone shocking in battle against Billy?

If you’ve truly been keeping up with The Young and the Restless these days, then you know besides Jordan’s (Colleen Zenk) torment of the Newmans and Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) continued downward spiral, a war has been brewing in the corporate world. We're talking about the ongoing feud at Chancellor-Winters.

Ever since Billy (Jason Thompson) quit Jabot and joined Chancellor-Winters, he’s become a thorn in Devon’s (Bryton James) side. Billy constantly questions Devon’s decision-making, gripes about being left out of top-level meetings, makes radical pitches like adding Abbott to the name of the company and just seems to challenge Devon at every turn.

Although Devon may not always be the most receptive to new ideas and tends to want to get his way when it comes to the business, we think Devon has every right to feel the way he does and move how he wants to move considering he owns nearly half the company and is co-CEO. (We should note, from our understanding, Devon and Jill [Jess Walton] own equal majority shares in the business while Mamie [Veronica Redd] owns a minority stake.)

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Despite knowing what Devon owns and recognizing his leadership role, Billy is more determined than ever to gain power at the company. Billy’s told Lily (Christel Khalil) several times that he thinks the two of them should be running the company together and that Devon should just focus on the music division. Lily so far has been adamant that she will not help Billy oust her brother, but her "no" seems to be carrying less weight the more Billy presses the issue.

While Devon isn’t aware of the conversations Billy has been having with his sister about ousting him, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 1, he shares with Nate (Sean Dominic) his concerns that Billy will manipulate Lily.

This prompts Devon to ask if he can count on Nate if he formulates a plan to get Billy out of Chancellor-Winters for good. Although Nate is worried about how Jill may feel about Devon’s desire to remove her son and he questions his cousin’s motives for going after Billy, Nate agrees to be in Devon’s corner.

Veronica Redd, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, we can’t help but be reminded of two people who warned Devon he needed to protect his family’s legacy.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When Mamie returned to Genoa City, she constantly warned Devon that Jill couldn’t be trusted. Mamie tried to get Devon and Lily to see they needed to take a stand against Jill in order to protect the Winters side of the business, but Devon and Lily didn’t listen. Considering Mamie does own a minority stake in Chancellor-Winters, could Devon go to her and ask that she team up with him in going on the offensive? If so, we aren’t sure what that would look like other than Devon and Mamie separating Winters from the Chancellor brand, an idea Mamie has floated around and Devon even mentions doing as a last resort in the episode from May 1.

Mamie and Devon is certainly a real possibility, but allow us to introduce another — Devon and Tucker (Trevor St. John). Tucker also vehemently warned his son about Jill and tried some sneaky tactics of his own to steal Chancellor away from her in an effort to protect Devon’s future business interests. Of course, the plan failed and only managed to leave Devon and Lily irate, but Tucker may have had a point.

Trevor St. John and Bryton James, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS/Howard Wise/jpistudios.com)

Although Devon has sworn to be done with Tucker, as Ashley’s story continues to unfold and her persona Ms. Abbott devises a plan to kill her ex, we think Tucker ultimately escaping the clutches of death may prompt Devon to reconnect with his bio dad. In their reconnecting, could Devon lean on his dad for help in ousting Billy and Jill of Chancellor-Winters? We think it’s possible, especially if Devon finds himself so desperate that he’ll do anything to win.

However, if Devon does go the Tucker route, you better believe he’ll face some repercussions. Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Lily would likely be furious with Devon for relying on Tucker of all people. Plus, Tucker may claim to help his son just because they're family, but Tucker doesn’t tend to make big business moves unless they benefit him. So could Tucker’s help come with a hefty price tag? It just may, especially if Tucker does some scrupulous things to help Devon get rid of Billy.

We’ll admit, we’d like to see a Tucker and Devon partnership. We think it’s about time the ice between the father/son duo melts.