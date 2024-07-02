The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack unleashes on Kyle and kicks him out of the Abbott Mansion?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless, there’s no greater rivalry than that between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman).

Sure, most of the residents in Genoa City have a sparring partner of some kind. The back-and-forth battles between Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Diane (Susan Walters) and Jill (Jess Walton) and Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) are legendary. But when Victor and Jack go at it, they tend to take a scorched-earth approach to their feud that leaves their loved ones caught in the middle.

In their latest round of conflict, sparked by Jack and Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) Athletic Club bender, Victor again has his eyes set on destroying Jabot. This time, however, he’s using Glissade to do it. After taking the company from Tucker (Trevor St. John) with Audra’s (Zuleyka Silver) help, The Mustache propositioned Kyle (Michael Mealor) with the chance to run Glissade as co-CEO with Audra by his side. It didn’t take long for Kyle to decide to accept Victor’s offer, especially after Diane fired him.

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on July 2, and Kyle and Audra meet with Victor in the park. As the trio discuss plans for a Glissade relaunch of sorts, Victor makes it clear that he is to remain anonymous. Kyle questions Victor’s motives, and the Newman Patriarch laughs off the skepticism, citing he just wants the company to succeed on its name and on the merits of Kyle and Audra.

MIchael Mealor and Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Elsewhere, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) meets with Diane, and he shockingly spills the beans that Victor not only tasked him to get closer to her, but also tasked Cole (J. Eddie Peck) to get close to Kyle. Michael helps Diane realize that Victor is likely planning an attack on Jack, and possibly hired Kyle as a part of that effort. (To be clear, Michael doesn't know yet that Kyle was actually hired by Victor, but is operating on a hunch.) Diane eventually makes it home to give her husband a heads-up, right before Kyle walks in. And Jack wastes no time grilling his son.

Although the episode ends there, based on those last few minutes, we think Jack is about to unleash on his son for his act of "betrayal." Under normal circumstances, Jack may not be as upset about his adult child working for another business, but if he assumes it’s Victor, that will likely kick off a firestorm, with lots of yelling.

Now remember, Victor wants his ownership of Glissade to remain a secret, so it’s possible that Kyle refuses to acknowledge that he’s working for Victor, and rather just admits to working with Audra to run Jabot’s rival cosmetics company. Jack is likely to still be bothered, but perhaps he’ll feel the metaphorical knife in his back is not as sharp. Of course, the truth always comes out in Genoa City, so Jack is still probably going to lose his complete cool in the foreseeable future.

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, will Jack become so angry with his son that he’ll kick him out of the Abbott mansion? Living there seems like a birthright for Abbott family members, and Harrison (Redding Munsell) loves the place as his home, so there’s a chance Jack won’t go that far. If nothing else, to spare his grandson the pain of having to move.

However, what if the tension at home is just too much for Kyle to bear and he decides to leave? That could still take him out of the mansion, and probably to the Athletic Club. Although with Harrison in tow, perhaps he’ll opt for a condo or home instead. He can afford it.

Speaking of Harrison, we’d be remiss if we didn’t bring up Summer (Allison Lanier). With her now wanting to revisit her custody arrangement with Kyle and her already not being a fan of Kyle’s decision-making lately, Kyle could find himself in some hot water with his ex-wife.