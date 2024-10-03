The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick steps in to help Sharon cover up Heather’s murder?

For decades, The Young and the Restless has featured a contentious love triangle between Sharon (Sharon Case), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Sharon and Nick met first while in high school, and are by many fans considered to be the heirs apparent to the throne of best couple in Genoa City following in the footsteps of Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

On the other hand, Nick and Phyllis' romance started out in the wake of Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) death as a tawdry affair while he was married to Sharon. However, that affair has blossomed over the years into a friendship and a romance that rivals that of Nick and Sharon. To be honest, the #Phick pairing has its own fanbase that is holding out hope they’ll reunite.

Given the two women have such a strong romantic past with Nick, it’s understandable that they don’t like each other. Plus, there's a history of switched paternity tests, a coma and two car accidents between the two ladies which hasn't helped their relationship.

Sharon Case and Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, it’s starting to look like Nick is about to place himself in the crosshairs of the next great battle between his exes. He’s already been somewhat of a Sharon apologist lately, speaking to Phyllis and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) on Sharon’s behalf every time she’s lashed out at them in public. However, is he about to take defending Sharon to a whole new level?

Now that Heather’s (Vail Bloom) body has been recovered from the river, it’s only a matter of time before an investigation kicks off, which could spell bad news for Sharon. After all, viewers saw her sneak into Daniel’s apartment, get caught by Heather and argue with Heather, eventually shoving the lawyer to the ground. Show watchers didn’t actually see Sharon kill Heather because the Cassidy First owner blacked out, but they did see Sharon clean up a bloody crime scene and dispose of Heather’s body into the river.

Additionally, Sharon took Heather’s phone, turned off its tracking/location services and has been sending text messages to Daniel and Paul (Doug Davidson) pretending to be Heather to help cover her tracks.

Sharon’s attempts to clean up this murderous mess seem a bit sloppy if you ask us. Once Chance (Conner Floyd) and the police start digging into Heather’s death, it’s going to look odd that her car wasn’t found by the bridge over the river where her body was recovered, which likely will lead to questions about how she got there? Also, for Heather to be found without her phone is a glaring red flag. And we don’t care how much cleaning Sharon thinks she did in the apartment, a forensics team is likely to find blood splatter if they go through Daniel’s place.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We also have to bring up the fact that Sharon had several public arguments with Daniel, Heather and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’ Briant) lately that would likely put her on a suspect list for police if they detect foul play. Lastly, Sharon has several hours unaccounted for and no one can provide her with an alibi.

It’s not hard to imagine as Chance starts to believe that Heather was murdered given the evidence and suspects Sharon committed the crime given the public spats, that Sharon starts to panic and spiral. However, with Nick trying his best to monitor her every move recently, it’s possible he starts becoming increasingly suspicious about her behavior. Whether he stumbles upon Sharon talking about the murder to an imaginary Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) or closely follows the police investigation leading to Sharon, we think Nick will learn what Sharon did sooner rather than later.

Once that happens, he’d probably confront Sharon to tell him the truth, and likely exhausted from the guilt she’s carrying, she may confess to everything. However, she could highlight that she doesn’t actually remember killing Heather as she blacked out and woke up to find her dead body.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

That could lead to Nick believing that Sharon is guilty of many things, but murder isn’t one of them. We can picture him at this point doing what he can to throw suspicion off of Sharon by getting Victor’s team to do their own investigation into Heather and even providing Sharon with an alibi for the night of the homicide, which would be a lie.

Phyllis may suspect that Nick is trying to cover for Sharon during a murder investigation and become furious. Could that lead to Phyllis doing her own digging into Sharon to ensure her rival faces justice? Or could Phyllis launch a quest for revenge and seek to make Sharon pay for causing such pain for her family?

This theory could prove to be quite entertaining should it actually unfold. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the possibility that Sharon herself does a better job at covering up what she did by making sure to point police in Daniel’s direction. It wasn’t that long ago when we pitched the idea that Daniel finds himself on the hook for Heather’s murder. Could Sharon make that happen? After all, she still has a thirst for payback against Mr. Romalotti.