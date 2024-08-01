The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor and Billy’s fight over Chancellor leads to Tucker’s return?

There are several wars brewing this summer on The Young and the Restless, and that means there’s plenty of drama. The classic rivalry between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) has been reignited, Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are in a nasty custody battle over Harrison (Redding Munsell) and Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) have had some minor exchanges recently that may lead to nothing, but we’re having to keep an out just in case.

Being the busy businessman that he is, Victor is not only feuding with one Abbott, but he’s ready to go toe-to-toe with another in Billy (Jason Thompson). The Mustache has made it abundantly clear that he wants to take Chancellor Industries from Billy and Jill (Jess Walton), and now that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has stated that she indeed wants to run the company, Victor is more determined than ever to acquire it.

That said, not much is known about Victor’s plan to ensure he gains control of Chancellor. While he’s stated he acquired Mamie’s (Veronica Redd) minority stake in the company, as his family has pointed out, that’s not enough to take control of it from Jill and Billy. However, the Newman patriarch is confident that the acquisition will soon be a done deal.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now what the Newmans have also cautioned Victor about here is underestimating Billy and the lengths he’s willing to go to in order to prevent Victor’s hostile takeover. We have to admit, Billy’s new level of confidence and swagger makes us think that he’s ready to put up a fight. Plus, we tend to think Billy will go to his big brother for some help in dealing with his longtime nemesis, which could help level out the playing field since Victor is like Thanos in the Marvel Universe.

Let’s imagine that Victor and Billy get into a massive struggle over Chancellor, and they become so consumed with each other that they completely miss other possible threats lurking in the shadows. And by threats, we mean Tucker (Trevor St. John).

The last time viewers saw Tucker, he was practically begging Audra (Zuleyka Silver) not to steal Glissade from him, which she did anyway. He then seemingly disappeared, embarrassed in the business world because he lost Glissade in the manner in which he did.

For a few months now, several mentions have been made about Tucker possibly seeking revenge, but so far, nothing has materialized. But will the war between Victor and Billy present the perfect opportunity for him to resurface?

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Just to remind you, when Tucker first returned to Genoa City, he attempted to acquire Chancellor, his mother’s company, but wound up failing in his effort. With Glissade gone and given he has quite the fortune, could he again make a play for Chancellor while Victor and Billy are distracted with each other? It would be sweet revenge for Tucker considering Victor stole his company and Billy has never been a friend of Tucker McCall.

Admittedly, we kind of hope Tucker swoops in and takes over Chancellor. His presence in Genoa City is missed and we’d love to see the reactions of Victor and Billy.