The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of February 12-16

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless

It's Valentine's Day on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at what's coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 12-16.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 12-16 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 12

"Victor and Victoria discuss how to help Nikki, Billy comforts Chelsea, and Ashley accuses her family of betrayal."

Tuesday, February 13

"Ashley and Tucker have a heated exchange, Chance romances Summer, and Nick reconnects with Phyllis."

Wednesday, February 14

"Victor shares shocking news with Nikki, Adam goes out on a limb for Sally, and Claire receives a surprise visitor."

Thursday, February 15

"Victor puts his latest plan in motion, Ashley has a painful reminder of her past, and Jordan finds a new way to target Nikki."

Friday, February 16

"Victor demands answers from Jack, Billy and Devon engage in a power struggle, and Victoria vows to protect Claire."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 5 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 5: "Ashley and Traci gather intel in Paris, Chelsea and Adam question their parenting skills, and Devon gives Nate a warning."

Tuesday, February 6: "Victor is suspicious of Nikki, Jack turns to Lauren for help, and Abby makes a big decision."

Wednesday, February 7: "Victor learns disturbing news, Christine and Phyllis’ rivalry takes a dangerous turn, and Tucker reveals his master plan."

Thursday, February 8: "Victor and Nikki reach a compromise, Devon backs Daniel into a corner, and Phyllis keeps up appearances."

Friday, February 9: "Jack and Nikki’s bond upsets Diane, Mamie strategizes with Nate, and Ashley stands her ground with Tucker."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.