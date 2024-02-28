The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of February 26-March 1
Exciting things are happening in Genoa City this week.
It's another exciting week on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at what's coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 26-March 1.
You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 26-March 1 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, February 26
"Jack and Traci discuss how to help Ashley, Tucker makes a promise to Audra, and Esther tries to keep the peace between Billy and Devon."
Tuesday, February 27
"Audra settles unfinished business with Ashley, Phyllis reconnects with Amanda, and Jack gives Tucker an ultimatum."
Wednesday, February 28
"Victor enlists Claire to set a trap for Jordan, Ashley has a troubling experience, and Victoria faces a tough decision."
Thursday, February 29
"Victor and Victoria reach an understanding about Claire, Devon stands his ground, and Chelsea loses patience with Adam."
Friday, March 1
"Victor makes a promise to Victoria, Nikki learns shocking news, and Phyllis has a proposition for Danny."
And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 19 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, February 19: "Victor is concerned about Nikki’s decision making, Ashley makes a dangerous choice, and Audra lets her guard down with Tucker."
Tuesday, February 20: "Nikki falls into a trap, Nate gives Audra unsolicited advice, and Adam goes out on a limb to help Sally."
Wednesday, February 21: "Jill throws Billy and Devon a curveball, Abby has a painful reminder about her past, and Phyllis gives Danny a peace offering."
Thursday, February 22: "Victor reveals a plan to protect Nikki, Adam and Chelsea put their differences aside to help Conner and Nick evaluates his feelings for Sally."
Friday, February 23: "Victor tasks Michael with a tricky assignment, Ashley has a change of heart and Victoria worries about Claire having a set back."
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.