The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of March 11-15

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless

It's another exciting week on The Young and the Restless. Let's take a look at what's coming up this week in Genoa City with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 11-15.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 11 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 11

"Victor back Jordan into a corner, Phyllis commiserates with Nick, and Nikki gives Claire a history lesson."

Tuesday, March 12

"Victor reveals his plan to retaliate against Jordan, Victoria comes to Claire’s defense, and Nick makes a bold move."

Wednesday, March 13

"Devon stands his ground with Billy, Daniel receives a surprise visitor, and Victor goes to great lengths to protect Nikki."

Thursday, March 14

"Ashley sends Tucker mixed signals, Daniel is forced to make a tough decision, and Abby struggles to keep the peace."

Friday, March 15

"Chelsea and Adam work together to help Connor, Summer and Kyle are challenged as parents, and Audra stands her ground with Tucker."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 4 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 4: "Danny and Christine make a decision about their future, Chelsea and Adam receive information to help Connor, and Billy opens up about his past struggles."

Tuesday, March 5: "Nikki keeps a secret from Victor, Amanda addresses unfinished business, and Jordan assumes a new identity."

Wednesday, March 6: "Victor and Nikki receive disturbing news, Danny sets the record straight with Phyllis, and sparks fly between Summer and Chance."

Thursday, March 7: "Jack worries about Ashley’s state of mind, Devon makes a promise to Abby, and Jordan targets Victoria."

Friday, March 8: "Victor gives Jordan an ultimatum, Tucker sees a new side to Ashley, and Nikki makes a distress call to Jack."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.