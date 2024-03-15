The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of March 18-22

It's another exciting week on The Young and the Restless. but be aware that the schedule will change beginning this week. Let's take a look at what's coming up this week in Genoa City with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 18-22.

You can find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 18 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 18

"Victor receives a shocking request from Nikki , Billy has a troubling encounter with Ashley, and Summer challenges Claire."

Tuesday, March 19

"Victor tests Nick and Summer’s loyalty, Chelsea blames herself for Connor’s issues, and Nikki’s plan for revenge against Jordan backfires."

Wednesday, March 20

"The Newmans support Claire as she struggles to connect with her new family."

Thursday, March 21

No episode will air due to March Madness

Friday, March 22

No episode will air due to March Madness

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 11 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 11: "Victor backs Jordan into a corner, Phyllis commiserates with Nick, and Nikki gives Claire a history lesson."

Tuesday, March 12: "Victor reveals his plan to retaliate against Jordan, Victoria comes to Claire’s defense, and Nick makes a bold move."

Wednesday, March 13: "Devon stands his ground with Billy, Daniel receives a surprise visitor, and Victor goes to great lengths to protect Nikki."

Thursday, March 14: "Ashley sends Tucker mixed signals, Daniel is forced to make a tough decision, and Abby struggles to keep the peace."

Friday, March 15: "Chelsea and Adam work together to help Connor, Summer and Kyle are challenged as parents, and Audra stands her ground with Tucker."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.