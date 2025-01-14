This Love Island bombshell has DIVIDED viewers with her past comments

Love Island All Stars is back, and there's already been a huge reaction on social media.

Maya Jama is back as host for the second season of Love Island All Stars — and the new lineup already has everybody talking.

Some have commented on the age gap between contestants. The youngest, Catherine Agbaje, is 24, while the eldest, Marcel Summers, is 39.

But newcomer Ekin Su, one of the most famous faces from the Love Island archives, has everybody talking — mainly as she previously implied she wanted to disassociate herself from the show.

Ekin-Su and ex Davide, who was also a contestant on Love Island (Image credit: ITV)

'I don't understand why ekin su is back in love island when she hated everyone on big brother referring her to being on love island,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

To which another replied. 'She's definitely doing it for the money.'

Meanwhile another wrote, defending the reality TV star, 'Easy to hate on Ekin Su but I have empathy for her disdain of Love Island but knowing it’s her only source of guaranteed income. Don’t hate the player, hate the game.'

And another wrote, 'ekin su back in love island wasnt on my 2025 bingo card but i am so happy to have that woman back on my screen its unreal.'

Generally, the response to Ekin Su being back in the Love Island villa has been positive - and the contestant clearly already has a firm fan base.

Another Love Island viewer said, 'Queen Ekin Su is back. They need her so love island doesn’t get boring.'

Meanwhile, another wrote, 'After her experience on Celebrity Big Brother, I’m surprised Ekin Su is back on Love Island!'

And another said, 'Might just look for a way to stream Love Island just because of Ekin.'

While another said, 'Now I am going to be watching love island because of ekin su.'

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.