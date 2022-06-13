Thor: Love and Thunder tickets now on sale

Get your popcorn ready Thor fans, we’re less than a month away from Thor: Love and Thunder hitting the big screen and as of Monday, June 13, you can snag your spot to be among the first to see the latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as advance tickets are now on sale globally. Thor: Love and Thunder premieres on Friday, July 8, in the US and UK.

While the official release date for Thor: Love and Thunder is July 8, tickets are available for early screenings on Thursday, July 7, with show times in the US starting as early as 3 pm (remember when Thursday showings were limited to midnight screenings?). Tickets for Thor: Love and Thunder are available for purchase through your local theater chain or movie ticket sites like Fandango (opens in new tab). If you have a movie theater subscription or membership deal, you can also get a ticket through that service.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth solo movie for the God of Thunder, played by Chris Hemsworth. Here is the official synopsis from Marvel:

"The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Where will this quest take them? On a trek to Olympus where Zeus reigns supreme, for starters."

In addition to Hemsworth, Thor regulars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi (also serving as the writer and director) are back as part of the cast. New to the MCU are Christian Bale, who plays Gorr the God Butcher, and Russell Crowe, playing Zeus. Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature the Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff and Dave Bautista. Watch a trailer for the movie right here:

Thor: Love and Thunder is another entry into the 2022 summer blockbuster schedule, where it already has some tough competition for biggest movie of the summer in Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion. The movie is also the latest addition to the Marvel landscape, which recently has seen the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in movie theaters and the premiere of Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus.

If you want to catch up with Thor’s adventures before Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok are all streaming on Disney Plus.