'Too Hot To Handle' fans have fallen in love with Harry and Beaux

Too Hot To Handle season 3 fans have all fallen for the same couple in Netflix's outrageous dating show!

Netflix dropped the whole season on Wednesday and reality show fans didn't waste any time binging the entire thing to see how this new set of contestants would fare living under Lana's rules.

In what host Desiree Burch called "the toughest season yet", there have been both cringe moments and huge rule breaks, but Harry and Beaux's changing relationship is what seems to have captured everyone's attention the most.

*huge spoilers for Too Hot To Handle season 3 — don't read on if you haven't finished the season!*

Harry and Beaux weren't each other's first choice, but the way they slowly fell for each other across the season has warmed everyone's hearts.

Even though Harry and Beaux were both initially interested in other members of the group, sparks soon started to fly between them during one of the workshops, and a connection started to blossom as they spent more and more time together.

Harry was the first to admit how he was really feeling, but it took Beaux a little bit longer to open up to the Middlesbrough lad. Eventually, the two contestants became an item, and by the end of the show, they'd officially declared themselves boyfriend and girlfriend!

Clearly, seeing Harry and Beaux fall for one another has been one of the highlights from Too Hot To Handle. The dating show's fans have loved seeing them start to build a relationship together, with many labeling their journey together "cute" online.

Their connection was so strong that Harry and Beaux went on to win the entire series. This was the first time in the show's history that the prize pool was split between just two people; the money was given to just one person (Marvin) last series and the prize was split between everyone who remained in the competition at the end of season 1.

The cast had wasted a total of $254,000, $54,000 more than the actual prize pool: it's a good thing Lana called it quits when the cast reached $0!

Given Nathan and Holly were the worst offenders, they were offered the chance to win back $90,000 for the gang to compete for on the final day. This means that Beaux and Harry each took home $45,000.

Too Hot To Handle season 3 is available to stream right now exclusively on Netflix.