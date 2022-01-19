'Too Hot To Handle' season 3: viewers stunned by this one moment

Netflix has dropped every single episode of Too Hot to Handle season 3 today (Wednesday, Jan. 19), and one moment in particular has already rubbed fans up the wrong way!

The stakes have been raised higher than ever on this season of Too Hot to Handle. Now, the total prize money on offer has been doubled, meaning the winners stand to walk away with $200,000... well, at least before any of the ten sizzling singles start breaking the rules and costing everyone some of that money!

This year's 10 contestants were tricked into thinking they'd signed up for the party of a lifetime on 'Pleasure Island'. That bubble was swiftly burst when everyone's least favorite virtual assistant, Lana, arrived on the scene.

One moment from Too Hot to Handle season 3 has already got fans of the Netflix dating show talking: Patrick's decision to serenade Australian student, Georgia, on the second day of the show.

With fellow contestants Stevan and Harry distracted, Patrick decided it was time to crack out his guitar and make his move on Georgia. He pulled her aside, where he revealed he was going to perform a song he'd written for her.

Patrick's singing hasn't impressed the viewers at home. (Image credit: Netflix)

Sadly for Patrick, 'Dear Georgia' really didn't seem to hit the right notes, especially when he dropped the big 'L' bomb and said he loved her at the end of the song.

Not only did he not win Georgia's heart, but it seems Patrick's play really didn't sit well with Too Hot to Handle fans, either!

Plenty of them headed straight to social media to share how they felt about his intense move at such an early stage of the show, and their opinions weren't exactly positive, with plenty labeling his move 'cringe'...

when Patrick sang #toohottohandle pic.twitter.com/iO0KmqAXRnJanuary 19, 2022 See more

patrick? stop #toohottohandleJanuary 19, 2022 See more

Patrick is so cringeeeeeee omg 😩#toohottohandle pic.twitter.com/YxAayxnCv3January 19, 2022 See more

bro i’m cringing at patrick singing to georgia😭#toohottohandleJanuary 19, 2022 See more

Patrick is so cringe😭🍅🍅🍅 #toohottohandleJanuary 19, 2022 See more

pls when patrick started singing #toohottohandle pic.twitter.com/pYCpKSru8yJanuary 19, 2022 See more

With Too Hot To Handle's voiceover artist Desiree Burch predicting that this will be "the toughest season yet", who knows what else these ten singles will get up to going forward!

Too Hot to Handle season 3 is available to stream now exclusively on Netflix.