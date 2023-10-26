Transplant season 3 exclusive clip: Bash and Mag have a lover's spat?

Transplant season 3 is again captivating audiences in the US. With the fall 2023 TV schedule missing episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 20, Chicago Med season 9 and The Good Doctor season 7 due to the recently settled writers' strike and ongoing actors’ strike, Transplant is certainly providing an enjoyable experience for lovers of medical dramas.

If you haven't yet tuned in to the show, Transplant follows Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed (Hamza Haq). Once a physician in Syria, he fled his homeland with his younger sister and traveled to Canada to rebuild their lives. In the process of rebuilding, he found a residency position at one of the best hospitals in Toronto working in the emergency room, where he met Dr. Magalie "Mags" LeBlanc (Laurence Leboeuf). Although the two started as colleagues, the pair slowly morphed into friends.

As season 3 kicked off, it was clear that the friendship between Bash and Mags had evolved into a romance, which is becoming a not-so-hidden secret. In the following exclusive first-look clip of the episode titled "Hospital Beige" that airs live in the US on Thursday, October 26, at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC, the duo, while flirtatious, get into a bit of a disagreement. They attempt to help each other with their individual problems but manage to call each other out instead. Take a peek for yourself.

In addition to the newly cemented lovebirds trading some words of wisdom in the third episode of the season, there are some more serious matters that they and their colleagues must tend to. After all, the show is anchored in a hospital with patients. Here is a synopsis of season 3 episode 3:

"Bash treats a woman whose ketamine therapy goes awry. Mags loses confidence in her new boss. June realizes she has too much on her plate. Theo reunites with a young former patient whose life may depend on the death of another patient."

New episodes of Transplant season 3 air live in the US on Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC. Episodes become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air live on the network.