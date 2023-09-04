NBC TV schedule: what's on NBC this week?
Check out the NBC primetime schedule for the fall.
Curious to know what the NBC TV schedule looks like this week? Well, we've got you covered with the NBC primetime listings right here.
Although in this day and age of entertainment, TV shows can be found on a number of cable and premium cable networks, as well as various streamers, the major four broadcasters (ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX) continue to air content that draws the eyes of millions of people in the US. From high-stakes dramas to family comedies to live sporting events and specials, the broadcasters have plenty of options.
When it comes to NBC, the network is available on traditional pay-TV cable/satellite services. It’s also available on live-TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
Check out NBC’s primetime TV schedule for the week below, as well as get a general picture of what the fall TV lineup looks like. By the way, keep in mind that NBC content can also be streamed on Peacock.
NBC TV schedule: September 4-10
Here's what is slated for the NBC TV primetime schedule for the week of Monday, September 4, to Sunday, September 10:
Monday, September 4
- 8-10 pm ET/PT: American Ninja Warrior season 15
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: Weakest Link (rerun)
- 11-11:34 pm ET/PT: Local news
- 11:34 pm ET/PT: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (rerun)
Tuesday, September 5
- 8-10 pm ET/PT: America's Got Talent season 18
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: Quantum Leap (rerun)
- 11-11:34 pm ET/PT: Local news
- 11:34 pm ET/PT: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (rerun)
Wednesday, September 6
- 8-9 pm ET/PT: America's Got Talent season 18
- 9-10 pm ET/PT: NFL Kickoff Eve
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: Chicago P.D. (rerun)
- 11-11:34 pm ET/PT: Local news
- 11:34 pm ET/PT: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (rerun)
Thursday, September 7
- 8:15-11:30 pm ET/PT: Thursday NFL Football (Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs)
- 11:30-11:34 pm ET/PT: Local news
- 11:34 pm ET/PT: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (rerun)
Friday, September 8
- 8-10 pm ET/PT: America's Got Talent season 18 (rerun)
- 10-11 pm ET/PT: Dateline NBC
- 11-11:34 pm ET/PT: Local news
- 11:34 pm ET/PT: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (rerun)
Saturday, September 9
- 7:30-11 pm ET/PT: College football (Charlotte vs University of Maryland)
- 11-11:29 pm ET/PT: Local news
- 11:29 pm ET/PT: Saturday Night Live (rerun)
Sunday, September 10
- 8:20-11:30 pm ET/PT: Sunday Night Football (Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants)
- 11:30 pm ET/PT: TBA
NBC fall TV lineup 2023
NBC's fall lineup will initially roll out the week of September 25, but will adjust the following week in October as more programming is added. Here's what the NBC primetime schedule looks like for the start of the fall premieres.
Monday
- 8 pm ET/PT: The Voice season 24
- 10 pm ET/PT: The Irrational season 1
Tuesday
- 8 pm ET/PT: The Voice
- 9 pm ET/PT: America's Got Talent
Wednesday
- 8 pm ET/PT: America's Got Talent
- 9 pm ET/PT: America's Got Talent
Thursday
- 8 pm ET/PT: People's Choice Country Awards
- 10 pm ET/PT: The Irrational
Friday
- 9 pm ET/PT: Dateline NBC
As it stands now, Saturdays and Sundays look to be reserved for sports like college and NFL football games.
