TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Jan. 28

What's on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Death in Paradise, season 11, 9pm, BBC1

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker. (Image credit: BBC)

Worried, agitated, in need of a distraction? Perhaps you might turn on the TV or pick up a crossword? If you’re DI Neville Parker, apparently your first thought is to buy a ‘make your own ship in a bottle’ kit… Neville can’t stop thinking about Florence’s dangerous undercover mission in a Jamaican drugs case, which is now right under his nose as her new boss has decamped to Saint Marie. He confesses to Catherine that he’s worried Florence will need a new identity after the case is over and will move away. But that’s presuming she can help nail the gang – and the boss is already becoming suspicious…

★★★★ JP

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, Netflix

Kristen Bell as Anna. (Image credit: Netflix)

Fans of twisty, turny thrillers will love this new Netflix series starring Kristen Bell as Anna, a heartbroken woman who’s overly fond of a glass of red wine and does little more than stare out of her window every day. Her life goes awry when a new neighbour (Tom Riley) moves in across the street and she witnesses a murder – or maybe the booze made her imagine it? Then again… Cue some floating bodies in a lake, buried hands, shady characters and everything you’d expect in a psycho thriller, all served up with an unusual dollop of dark comedy, which makes this series very, very bingeable.

★★★★ RF

The Graham Norton Show, 10.35pm, BBC1

Graham Norton hosts. (Image credit: BBC)

On tonight’s show, Graham says ‘bienvenidos’ to Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar and actor Penélope Cruz. The frequent collaborators – their many films together include All About My Mother and Volver – will be talking about new film Parallel Mothers, released today in cinemas. Other guests include James McAvoy, who will reveal the challenges he faced making the film My Son (recently released on Prime Video), for which the actor received no script and improvised all his lines.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Ozark, season 4, Netflix

Jason Bateman as Marty and Laura Linney as Wendy. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the end of the third season of Netflix’s acclaimed money-laundering drama, we left Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) in a very tight spot as drug cartel boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) informed them they would be working much more closely together from now on. Now, in the thrilling final season – split into two parts of seven episodes each, with the final seven to be released later this year – the big question is: can the Byrdes engineer their way out of their life of crime? Or is karma about to catch up with them in a big way?

Best film to watch on TV today

Jackie Brown, 9pm, GREAT! movies

Pam Grier stars. (Image credit: GREAT! movies)

One of Quentin Tarantino’s most likeable films, this is based on the Elmore Leonard novel Rum Punch. It’s essentially a caper movie, but with more than a passing nod to 1970s blaxploitation films, some of which starred Pam Grier, here in the title role as beleaguered airline stewardess Jackie. A fantastic supporting cast includes Robert Forster, Michael Keaton, Samuel L Jackson, Robert De Niro and Bridget Fonda, and it all adds up to a perfect Friday-night film.

Live Sport

Darts, The Masters, 7pm, ITV4

7pm, ITV4 EFL, Huddersfield Town v Stoke City , 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premiership Rugby Union, Bath v Harlequins, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

