TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Feb. 21

Kelvin and family throw a party for the final Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure on BBC1, Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad comes to a close on ITV, drama No Return continues on ITV and new reality show The Real Dirty Dancing begins on E4.

Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure, 8.30pm, BBC1

The Fletcher's enjoy life on the farm. (Image credit: BBC)

The final visit to the Fletchers’ Peak District farm sees the family busily preparing for a party to welcome their new neighbours. As word gets out, the guest list is 200 people strong. No doubt many are eager to meet the celebrity next door, but Kelvin and Liz embrace their new community with the same down-to-earth good humour as they have this whole project. They can’t call themselves proper farmers quite yet, but at least now they’ve got lots of friendly farming folk nearby to help. A joyous end to a delightful series.

★★★★ JL

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, 8pm, ITV

Cool runnings: Bradley and Barney go bobsleighing. (Image credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh is going to need a proper sit-down and a rest after his 3,000-mile road trip around Europe comes to a bone-shaking end tonight. After being subjected to a ridiculous number of extreme challenges by his daredevil son, Barney, the duo finish this fourth series in style, motoring to the icy tundras of the Arctic Circle. As always, Bradley is less than impressed with the activities Barney has planned, and after seeing the terrifying bobsleigh ride and 20ft freezing surfing waves they endure, we can see his point. We shall miss the banter, boys! Fingers crossed for another series soon…

★★★★ RF



No Return, 9pm, ITV

Noah’s fate remains undetermined. (Image credit: ITV)

Tonight brings mixed news on the welfare of poor Noah (Louis Ashbourne Serkis). On the bright side, he appears to have made a friend in prison, but this attracts the unwanted attention of the cell’s top dogs. After Noah’s request for bail is rejected at his hearing – where his fateful encounter with Milo is dissected in detail – Kathy flies back to the UK to seek help from the Foreign Office, but ends up taking matters into her own hands once again…

★★★★ SP

The Real Dirty Dancing, 9pm, E4

Tom gets ready to mambo. (Image credit: E4)

Ten celebrities are in for the time of their life (oh yes!) as they pair up to perform iconic sequences from the hit movie, building up to the pièce de résistance of that running air lift in the final. With Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts as hosts, and comedian Darren Harriott and Gogglebox’s Tom Malone Jr among the wannabe dancers, this looks set to be an eight-week party.

★★★ NT

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 4, Prime Video

Rachel Brosnahan stars as Midge Maisel. (Image credit: Prime Video)

As the delightful period comedy drama returns, housewife-turned-stand-up Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) has just seen her budding comedy career dealt a huge blow having been thrown off an upcoming tour with singer Shy Baldwin. A full-on meltdown ensues on the way back from the airport, complete with a Basil Fawlty-style assault on the cab, using a branch! However the setback proves the impetus for a rethink of her act and future. Meanwhile, there’s family-related chaos as her parents decide to change the date of their grandson’s birthday, and ex-husband Joel faces setbacks at his new nightclub venture. A welcome return for this multi-award winning series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

CODA, Apple TV+

Emilia Jones in her BAFTA-nominated role. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Released in 2021, this film already has a clutch of awards and has now been BAFTA- and Oscar-nominated. As the only hearing member in her family – CODA stands for Child of Deaf Adults – Ruby helps out on her father’s fishing boat and speaks for her parents at appointments. It’s clear she’s a vital part of the family, but when her music teacher recognises her singing talent, could she leave them behind? As Ruby, Emilia Jones (daughter of Aled) is touching without being sentimental. Highly recommended.

Live Sport

Netball Superleague, Strathclyde Sirens v Manchester Thunder, 5pm (centre-pass 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure on TV tonight – a lovely ending to a great series.

