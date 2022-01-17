TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Jan. 17

On TV tonight, the former Emmerdale star charts his new life in the country in Kelvin Fletcher's Big Farming Adventure on BBC1, see how the other half live in Keeping Up with the Aristocrats on ITV and get ready for more father and son mayhem as Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad returns also on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure, 8.30pm, BBC1

Kelvin Fletcher and family start a new life in the country. (Image credit: BBC)

Take one ‘townie’ actor with zero farming experience, put him in charge of a 120-acre sheep farm and you end up with plenty of comical farming disasters and some brilliantly fun telly. Yes, Kelvin Fletcher used to hump around hay bales as Andy Sugden in Emmerdale, but he’s actually clueless about farming, despite some grand plans to make the Peak District farm he’s bought with his wife Liz Marsland a success. It’s a huge baptism of fire, and tonight’s opener sees him almost faint while cleaning maggots from a sheep’s hoof.

★★★★★ HD



Keeping Up with the Aristocrats, 9pm, ITV

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Jean-Christophe Novelli and James Coyle. (Image credit: ITV)

This light-hearted series follows four of Britain’s prominent aristocratic families over one social season, and the first episode reveals how these blue bloods must come up with money-making schemes to pay the exorbitant running costs of their stately homes. Lord Ivar Mountbatten and his husband James Coyle plan to open a pop-up restaurant that seats 50 diners at their home, Bridwell Park in Devon, with the help of Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli. At £165 per head, will they sell out?

★★★★ JE

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, 8pm, ITV

Barney challenges Bradley to face the fear. (Image credit: ITV)

What do you do if your father hates heights? Get him to free-fall off the top of a football stadium, of course! Barney Walsh is determined to push dad Bradley to his limit in the fourth series of this TV gem. Thrill-seeking Barney kicks things off in Croatia by making Bradley throw himself off Hajduk Split’s home ground – cue a lot of bleeping! A welcome return.

★★★★ RF



Best box set to watch on TV tonight

After Life, season 3, Netflix

Ricky Gervais and Diane Morgan star. (Image credit: Netflix)

The final series of the award-winning comedy-drama written by and starring Ricky Gervais returns for its final six-part series. Although Tony still struggles to cope after the death of his wife Lisa (played in flashbacks by Kerry Godliman), this series has a more hopeful feel as Tony works through his grief and arrives at a more accepting and understanding place. He also contemplates his relationship with Emma (Ashley Jensen), and continues to be annoyed by his work colleagues, especially Kath (Diane Morgan). Meanwhile, he continues to find a kindred spirit in widow Anne (Penelope Wilton) and builds upon his friendships with eccentric locals ‘Postman Pat’ (Joe Wilkinson) and sex worker Roxy (Roisin Conaty).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Loving Vincent, 11.45pm, Film4

The artist’s life is captured in oil paintings. (Image credit: Film4)

It’s rare to see anything genuinely new in cinema, but this is just that – a tale of a man investigating the last days of artist Vincent van Gogh a year after his death, told through animation involving more than 65,000 individual frames, each of those an oil painting in the style of Van Gogh. The result is spectacular, even if the story drags in places, but that’s lifted by a voice cast that includes Helen McCrory, Chris O’Dowd and Saoirse Ronan. A film that is truly one of a kind.

Live Sport

NBA Basketball, Atlantic Hawks v Milwaukee Bucks, 11pm (tip-off 11pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

