TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, March 14

Holding, 9pm, ITV

Conleth Hill and Brenda Fricker star. (Image credit: ITV)

Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill swaps Westeros for West Cork as he takes on the role of a lovably sedate sleuth in this charming four-part drama, based on a novel by Graham Norton. Set in the insular Irish town of Duneen, tonight’s opener follows Sergeant PJ Collins, who surprises everyone by stepping up when bones are found on a building site. Conleth is brilliant as our warm-hearted lead, but the intrigue comes from the town’s many characters, played by the likes of Pauline McLynn, Charlene McKenna and Siobhán McSweeney.

★★★★ SMA



Tom Daley's Hell of a Homecoming, 9pm, BBC1

Diver Matty Lee lends Tom his support. (Image credit: BBC)

Over the years, a raft of famous faces have undertaken gruelling challenges to bring in funds for Comic Relief, and now it’s the turn of Olympic diving champion Tom Daley. He tackles rowing, open-water swimming, cycling and even an ultramarathon, when he travels 290 miles in four days from London to his native Plymouth and gamely fights to overcome physical pain and the whims of Storm Dudley. With celebrity pals spurring him on along the way, he also visits Comic Relief projects to explore why every penny he’s raising means so much.

★★★★ CC



Killing Eve, season 4, BBC iPlayer

Villanelle is looking for a shoulder to lean on. (Image credit: BBC)

After slipping back into her bad old ways, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is, by her own admission, ‘feeling like poo’ in this third episode, and turns to the one person she can rely on – yep, poor Eve! With Eve determined to resist her, can she find support elsewhere? Meanwhile, Eve makes some new discoveries as she tries to identify the head of The Twelve. But it’s offbeat undertaker Pam who is really starting to intrigue us now as we learn more about her life and see how keen she is to prove her worth…

★★★★ CC

Fame in the Family, 5.30pm, C4

Family fortunes: Can Craig guess his brethren? (Image credit: C4)

Imagine discovering you have a famous relative! That’s what happens in this quirky new series. In each episode, a different celebrity hosts a dinner party for four strangers, and at least one of them is related to the star, they just have to work out who. First up is Craig Revel Horwood. Which of the Strictly judge’s guests share his DNA? As family histories, genetic traits and hobbies are revealed and compared, there’s £1,000 up for grabs if anyone guesses correctly. It’s as mad as it sounds with plenty of surprises.

★★★ TL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, season 4, Netflix

The Mercedes drivers get ready to race. (Image credit: Netflix)

Get ready for the start of the new F1 season (with the first race roaring into action on Sunday, March 20, 2022 in Bahrain) with more behind-the-scenes drama as this enthralling series returns for a dramatic fourth season. The fly-on-the-wall show, which delves into the ultra-competitive world of F1, will look back at the controversial 2021 title decider between Mercedes driver Sir Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as they duel over 22 races in a world-title battle that goes right up to the wire.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Last Orders, 9pm, Film4

Michael Caine and Helen Mirren star. (Image credit: Film4)

Melancholic, yet tinged with warmth, this absorbing drama from 2001 sees four drinking pals about to make a journey to Margate to scatter the ashes of a fifth friend into the sea. We learn that one (Bob Hoskins) had a brief affair with the wife (Helen Mirren) of the deceased (Michael Caine). Ray Winstone, David Hemmings and Tom Courtenay also star in an understated, emotionally effective film, which is based on Graham Swift’s Booker Prize-winning novel.

Live Sport

Premier League, Crystal Palace v Manchester City, 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

