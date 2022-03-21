TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, March 21

On TV tonight, a powerful true story Then Barbara Met Alan is on BBC Two, while drama Holding continues on ITV and the next episode of Killing Eve drops on BBC iPlayer. Finally, season 2 of the Regency-era drama Sanditon kicks off on BritBox. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Then Barbara Met Alan, 9pm, BBC Two

Ruth Madeley leads the cast of this powerful one-off drama exploring a little-known chapter of recent British history. Based on a true story, it follows the whirlwind romance of disabled power couple Barbara Lisicki and Alan Holdsworth (Arthur Hughes), who founded the Direct Action Network (DAN) and organised protests throughout the UK during the early 1990s. Co-written by Jack Thorne and Genevieve Barr, this captures the energy and urgency of DAN’s campaign for civil rights, as the young couple deal with discrimination, new parenthood and increasingly differing opinions. A triumphant tale of passion, protests and politics.

★★★★★ ER



Killing Eve, season 4, BBC iPlayer

Her mission to bring down The Twelve has had mixed results so far, but this week, Eve (Sandra Oh) gets a new lead that could finally pay dividends… Meanwhile, Carolyn’s own, equally dogged, investigations into why members of The Twelve are being tortured sees her head to Cuba, where a face from her past causes turmoil. However, it’s Villanelle who is in the stickiest situation after last week’s shocks, and, as her attempts at behaving herself have gone awry, would she – and the viewers! – find life a bit more fun if she reverted back to doing what she does best?

★★★★ CC

Holding, 9pm, ITV

Things often go at their own pace in the countryside and that’s never been more true than in the rural community of Duneen, where PJ Collins’ investigation into the death of Tommy Burke is meandering along tonight. Things aren’t helped by his chief suspect, Bríd Riordan, leaving her kids behind and setting off on a drunken bender, but PJ’s pursuit is like that of a worried parent rather than someone involved in a murder inquiry. We fear the warm-hearted cop is allowing his judgement to be clouded, until he makes a discovery that turns the whole case on its head.

★★★★ SMA

Sanditon, season 2, BritBox

This adaptation of Jane Austen’s unfinished novel ended its first season on a major cliffhanger when heroine Charlotte (Rose Williams) left Sanditon heartbroken after true love Sidney married another woman to save his brother from financial ruin. As season two begins, Sidney is no longer around and a tragedy brings Charlotte back to Sanditon along with her sister Alison (Rosie Graham). Charlotte has sworn off romance, but there’s no shortage of eligible men hoping to court her, including dashing war veteran Colonel Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones). As before, it’s a delicious Regency treat with a refreshingly modern (sense and) sensibility.

★★★★ SP



Top Boy, Season 4, Netflix

As the gritty urban drama makes its hotly anticipated return, we find drug dealer Dushane (Ashley Walters) making more money than ever. Life with Shelley (Simbi Ajikawo, aka Little Simz) is going well too, meaning Dushane has even started thinking about a life away from London. But when a problem from an unexpected quarter arises, it threatens to bring everything crashing down. Kane Robinson returns as Sully, who's still haunted by killing his friend, Dris and Micheal Ward is back as Jamie.

Collateral, 9pm, ITV4

This slow-burning crime drama from Heat and Manhunter director Michael Mann sees Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise form an electric double act as an LA cabbie and the mysterious fare he picks up. Playing against type, an icy Cruise soon reveals himself to be a professional killer with five hits to make that night, and gives Foxx no choice but to be his driver for the duration. An excellent, edge-of-seat thriller.

EFL, Colchester United vs Forest Green Rovers, 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Don't miss Then Barbara Met Alan on TV tonight – a powerful and inspiring story.

