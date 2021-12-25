TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Dec. 25

Happy Christmas! We hope Father Christmas was kind, here's our selection of TV gifts to make your day truly magical. Christmas just isn't Christmas without a visit to Nonnatus House and this year's Call the Midwife on BBC1 is a real cracker. On ITV, Ma and Pop Larkin are pulling out all the stops in The Larkins at Christmas as Mariette and Charley return and on C4 there's a gorgeous animation, Terry Pratchett's the Abominable Snow Baby. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Call the Midwife, 8pm, BBC1

Will bride-to-be Lucille still be smiling? (Image credit: BBC)

Yuletide at Nonnatus House is never a quiet affair and the festivities of 1966 are no exception! Lovely Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) face obstacles as they prepare for their Boxing Day nuptials, and the pressure is on when numerous mums-to-be display a range of worrying problems. With the welcome return of Miriam Margolyes as Mother Mildred, a very cute Nativity and a surprisingly raucous hen do, this is a cracker of an episode, which will leave you beaming with joy and sobbing into the mince pies!

★★★★★ CC

The Larkins at Christmas, 9pm, ITV

Mariette returns for a white Christmas. (Image credit: ITV)

Last seen heading for France, lovebirds Mariette and Charley are back in this feature-length festive edition of the delightful new adaptation of The Darling Buds of May. The legendary hospitality of Ma and Pop (Joanna Scanlan and Bradley Walsh) hits new heights, thanks to a typically gargantuan dinner, but how will Charley’s posh parents react to the larger-than-life Larkins? It all makes for sumptuous Christmas Day viewing!

★★★★ IM



Terry Pratchett's the Abominable Snow Baby, 7.30pm, C4

A warm welcome for new guest Snow Baby. (Image credit: C4)

When it comes to animated films at Christmas, C4 has a proud tradition and this adaptation of Terry Pratchett’s short story is another one for the whole family. The tale follows Albert and his fearless gran, who welcome an enormous snow baby into their home and show the rest of their community the power of love and acceptance. Julie Walters brings real joy as Granny and David Harewood and Hugh Dancy also lend their voices to this seasonal delight.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Emily in Paris, season 2, Netflix

Life gets even more chaotic for the star of the Netflix drama. (Image credit: Netflix)

Sex and the City creator Darren Star’s glossy comedy drama was a big hit for Netflix last year, providing a bright spot during a gloomy time. Lily Collins stars as American-abroad Emily Cooper, an eager young marketing executive with a unique fashion sense, who has relocated from Chicago to Paris for work. The second season sees life becoming more complicated and chaotic for Emily as she finds herself caught up in a love triangle with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and his ex and her new friend Camille (Camille Razat), who wants to rekindle their romance.

Best film to watch on TV today

Mary Poppins Returns, 3.10pm, BBC1

Fun with the perfect nanny. (Image credit: BBC)

It must have been a daunting prospect to make a sequel to one of Disney’s best-loved films, but there’s lots to like about this, particularly Emily Blunt as a very posh Mary and Lin-Manuel Miranda as lamplighter Jack. The plot’s a bit flimsy, but really this is all about the songs and set pieces and the clever ways in which the writers reference the original. Not practically perfect in every way, but it’s very enjoyable.

Live Sport

Cricket, The Ashes, 10.30pm, BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss Call the Midwife on TV tonight – there's snow, babies, a nativity and a hen do – what's not to love!

Happy viewing and Merry Christmas!