TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, Jan. 23

Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester lead explosive new ITV drama Trigger Point, The Good Karma Hospital returns to ITV and Dancing on Ice continues also on ITV.

Trigger Point, 9pm, ITV

The cast of ITV's new action-packed drama. (Image credit: ITV)

Vicky McClure has barely had a chance to dust herself down after last year’s Line of Duty finale, but she is heading into danger once more, as this taut six-part series begins with a white-knuckle first episode. McClure and her co-star Adrian Lester play bomb-disposal experts, Washington and Nutkins, racing to disarm a deadly device in a London tower block in tonight’s opener, yet they discover it’s just the start of a terrifying terrorist conspiracy. The influence of producer Jed Mercurio is unmistakable as the nerve-shredding tension mounts.

★★★★★ SMA

The Good Karma Hospital, season 4, 8pm, ITV

Amanda Redman stars as Dr Lydia Fonseca. (Image credit: ITV)

Dr Lydia Fonseca (Amanda Redman) and her staff welcome us back to the South Indian hospital, and although it’s been two years since the warm-hearted medical drama was last on our screens, it’s like it’s never been away. Tonight’s opening episode begins when Dr Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia) – who’s still reeling from the shock departure of Dr Gabriel Varma – brings a Nipah virus patient into the hospital, in a heartfelt tale that reminds us why we love this show. Keep an eye out for Frankie, played by Downton Abbey star Raquel Cassidy, who arrives with a lot on her mind.

★★★★★ SMA



Dancing on Ice 2022, 6.30pm, ITV

Who will impress the judges this week? (Image credit: ITV)

After last week’s dazzling opening show, it’s time to get a first look at the second batch of skating stars, as the remaining couples bring their best to the ice. Tentatively zipping up their sequinned outfits to dance with their professional partners are rugby player Ben Foden, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, dancer Regan Gascoigne, Paralympian Stef Reid, and The Vamps’ Connor Ball. But will nerves get the better of any of them?

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Ozark, season 4, Netflix

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the end of the third season of Netflix’s acclaimed money-laundering drama, we left Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) in a very tight spot as drug cartel boss Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) informed them they would be working much more closely together from now on. Now, in the thrilling final season - split into two parts of seven episodes each, with the final seven to be released later this year - the big question is: can the Byrdes engineer their way out of their life of crime? Or is karma about to catch up with them in a big way?

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Souvenir, 10pm, BBC2

A semi-autobiographical portrait of an artist that is at once severe and compassionate, painterly and spontaneous, this sees writer-director Joanna Hogg bring meaning to the memories of her formative years as a film-maker. It also offers a fascinating study of co-dependent, tortuous love. Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne, daughter of Tilda Swinton, who plays her mum in the film) is a 24-year-old film student living in Knightsbridge in the early 1980s who falls for Anthony (Tom Burke). Older than Julie, he seems impossibly sophisticated and exotically world-weary. A strikingly personal drama that captures a time and a nation.

Live Sport

Women's Super League, Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea, 12.15 (k-o12.30pm), BBC2

12.15 (k-o12.30pm), BBC2 Premier League, Crystal Palace v Liverpool , 1pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 1pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League, Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Trigger Point on TV tonight – a thrilling new drama with a great cast.

Happy viewing!