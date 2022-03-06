TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, March 6

On TV tonight, a sharp new drama, The Ipcress File, begins on ITV, the sixth season of Outlander arrives on Starzplay on Prime Video, Peaky Blinders continues on BBC1, it's Torvill and Dean week on Dancing on Ice on ITV and the grand final of The Great Pottery Throw Down on C4 – will judge Keith cry? Finally, C4 are also showing comedy series Servant of the People, starring the now President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Ipcress File, 9pm, ITV

Joe Cole as Harry Palmer in a new adaptation of the classic 1965 film. (Image credit: ITV)

Michael Caine was the perfect Harry Palmer in the 1965 film version of Len Deighton’s espionage novel, but Joe Cole gives him a run for his money in this stylish six-part adaptation. At the height of the Cold War, Harry gets out of military jail by becoming a secret agent for wily spymaster Dalby (Tom Hollander), who is searching for a missing scientist. But Harry and fellow spy Jean (Lucy Boynton) may have bitten off more than they can chew… Set against a gorgeous 1960s backdrop, this is a thrilling Sunday-night treat.

★★★★★ CC



Outlander, season 6, Starzplay on Prime Video

Is there trouble ahead for Claire and Jamie? (Image credit: Starzplay)

The time-travelling historical fantasy returns for its long-awaited sixth season. In 1773, there’s a surprise for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe, currently BAFTA-nominated for her role in Belfast) when a face from his past – Tom Christie – shows up. Despite the fact that their last meeting was in less-than-pleasant circumstances, Jamie extends a cautious welcome to Tom and his children Allan and Malva. But Jamie is soon forced to intervene when Allan stands accused of a serious crime, and the foreboding air around the Christies suggests this won’t be the last time they bring trouble to Fraser’s Ridge…

★★★★ SP



Peaky Blinders, season 6, 9pm, BBC1

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby. (Image credit: BBC)

Tommy Shelby finds himself in bed with two very dangerous men tonight, in a story arc that could be the driving force behind this year’s final series. The first is fascist politician Sir Oswald Mosley, played with sharp-eyed menace by Sam Claflin, with whom Tommy has rekindled an uneasy alliance. The second is American crime boss Jack Nelson. We sense a nervy three-way stand-off is likely in the weeks to come, and to add to the fun Jewish gangster Alfie Solomons (a joyfully irreverent Tom Hardy) is back on the scene this week. Could he become Tommy’s ace in the hole?

★★★★ SMA

Dancing on Ice, 6.30pm, ITV

Torvill and Dean. (Image credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice celebrates Torvill and Dean Week! Each of the remaining couples will be skating to music that the duo have famously used in their own competitive routines, and reinterpreting it in their own ways – so no pressure then! It’s sure to be a very special night for everyone involved, especially as Team GB ice dancers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are making a guest appearance. But who will be taking their final bows ahead of next week’s semi-final?

★★★★ SP

The Great Pottery Throw Down, 7.45pm, C4

Emotional judge Keith. (Image credit: C4)

After weeks of clay, kilns and a cascade of tears from wonderfully soppy judge Keith Brymer Jones, TV’s most heart-warming contest draws to a close. The three finalists have to build a garden totem sculpture depicting their life stories, and create a delicate ‘devil’s work’ piece with a regal theme. But who has done enough to be crowned the winner?

★★★★ CC

Servant of the People, 10.35pm, C4

Volodymyr Zelensky stars. (Image credit: C4)

Before being elected as the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky was an actor and comedian who starred in this hugely popular Ukrainian comedy series. He plays Vasily Goloborodko, a humble history teacher who is one day filmed ranting about the poor state the country is in and the amount of corruption in high places. The rant goes viral, the public gets behind him and he ends up being elected as the President of Ukraine. After making three seasons and a feature film, Zelensky then decided to run for president for real in the 2019 election, which of course he won and the rest, as they say, is history. The first three episodes are being shown tonight.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Pieces of Her, season 1, Netflix

Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote as mother and daughter. (Image credit: Netflix)

Toni Collette stars in this thriller, set in a sleepy Georgia town where a young woman, Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote), is celebrating her birthday with her mother Laura (Collette). After a gunman opens fire at a shopping-mall diner, Andy is shocked when Laura stops the shooter with some professional combat moves. When a video of the incident goes viral, Laura’s face is plastered all over the media, and secrets emerge about her past. As Andy flees the family home, can she piece together Laura’s real identity and stay one step ahead of some dangerous people who knew Laura in her former life?

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Misbehaviour, 9pm (times vary), BBC2

Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars. (Image credit: BBC)

Set at the 1970 Miss World contest, this entertaining comedy-drama, released in 2020, stars Keira Knightley and Jessie Buckley as women’s libbers plotting to derail the ceremony in London, while Gugu Mbatha-Raw (recently seen in BBC1’s The Girl Before) is a Miss Grenada determined to make history. With Rhys Ifans and Keeley Hawes as organisers Eric and Julia Morley and Greg Kinnear as host Bob Hope, this is sassy and sharp, highlighting not just the era’s dodgy fashions but also its very dodgy politics.

