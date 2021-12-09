TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, Dec. 9

On TV tonight, here come the girls as And Just Like That, the sequel to Sex and the City arrives on Sky Comedy/NOW. On BBC2 as Nadiya rustles up some relaxed dishes for chilled out days in Nadiya's Fast Flavours, Mary is building up kitchen confidence in Mary Berry: Love to Cook. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

And Just Like That, 9pm, Sky Comedy/Now

A few years older but still looking amazing! (Image credit: HBO Max)

The 17-year wait is over, as Sex and the City’s spin-off arrives, with Sarah Jessica Parker rejoining Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis (but not Kim Cattrall). This picks up with Carrie – who now has a podcast –Miranda and Charlotte having moved on from the last time we caught up with them in their 30s (the final two-part Sex and the City episode is earlier from 7.20pm), as they navigate the ups and downs of life in their 50s. Also back is Chris Noth as Mr Big, alongside a host of new cast members.

Nadiya's Fast Flavours, 8.30pm, BBC2

Nadiya’s burgers have a secret ingredient. (Image credit: BBC)

Think you’ve perfected your banana bread during lockdown? In this episode, which is all about relaxed cooking for chilled-out days, Nadiya Hussain promises she has the best recipe ever, using thyme and a salty caramel drizzle. Next are Bombay burgers, which start life as a packet of Bombay mix, the snack of choice when Nadiya was growing up, mixed with hot water, one egg and a few extra nuts and spices and… ta-dah! There’s also a spicy BBQ chicken with aubergine and finally an ‘epic’ apple and custard pie to finish.

Mary Berry: Love to Cook, 8pm, BBC2

Mary joins a family barbecue to pick up some meaty tips. (Image credit: BBC)

'Cooking is more than just making something scrumptious to eat,’ says Mary as she reveals four foolproof recipes to help beginners to build up some kitchen confidence. ‘It’s about the joy of feeding those you love, connecting and sharing with others while learning a new skill.’ She begins with a simple but crowd-pleasing Victoria sandwich cake, followed by salmon and dill burgers, a hoisin chicken stir-fry and finally a batch of moreish ginger biscuits. She also visits Men’s Pie Club, a charity in Newcastle that helps ease social isolation while teaching its members to cook, and also rocks up to a family barbecue at the home of two passionate food bloggers.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Superman & Lois, BBC iPlayer

Mr & Mrs Superman are here! (Image credit: BBC)

Ever wondered what happened when Superman and Lois Lane got married, tried to live a normal life in the city and had twin boys that turned into grumpy teenagers? No? Well, you don’t need to as this new series, available in full on the BBC iPlayer, begins just there. He may save the world every day, but will two teenage boys tip Superman over the edge? Events soon take the family back to Smallville, the town where Clark Kent grew up, where strange things start to happen. While Tyler Hoechlin as Clark and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois are great as the struggling parents, it’s the teenagers, Jordan and Jonathan, that give the series a new modern twist as they struggle to accept their dad is not like everyone else's and they may be more like him than they ever thought…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Nativity! BBC iPlayer

Silly season: Marc Wootton and Martin Freeman star. (Image credit: BBC)

This Christmas family favourite was followed by three sequels and a musical. Teacher Martin Freeman’s response to being landed with the Nativity play is ‘bah humbug!’, but a little white lie about Hollywood interest changes everything. While the film is quite contrived (despite its largely improvised script), it’s also entirely in keeping with the season. It’s got sparkle, it’s suitably over the top and features lots of kids singing surprisingly catchy songs in shrill voices. So somehow you can forgive the film its faults and enjoy its festive spirit.

Live Sport

UEFA Europa League, Napoli v Leicester City , 5.15pm (k-o 5.45pm), BT Sport 1

, 5.15pm (k-o 5.45pm), BT Sport 1 Cricket, The Ashes, Australia v England, 11.30pm, BT Sport 1

