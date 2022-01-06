TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, January 6

On TV tonight, new prison drama Screw begins in C4, The Apprentice returns to BBC1 and there's a new dragon in town as the 19th series of Dragon's Den kicks off on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Screw, 9pm, C4

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Nina Sosanya star. (Image credit: C4)

Prison dramas often put prisoners at the heart of the story, but this sharp and hilarious new drama gives the format a fresh spin by focusing on the officers. Leigh (Nina Sosanya) runs C Wing at HMP Long Marsh and cares about her work so much she sleeps there, but her job is under threat. With a new officer (Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) to supervise, a suspicious smell in one of the cells, and a missing toilet seat being turned into a makeshift weapon, it’s not shaping up to be a good day to be in charge…

★★★★★ SP

The Apprentice, 9pm, BBC1

Karren, Lord Sugar and Tim. (Image credit: BBC)

Sixteen aspiring entrepreneurs hooked on landing a £250,000 bounty? It can only mean one thing – The Apprentice! Tonight, Lord Sugar orders a motley crew to create a marketing campaign for a cruise line. Setting sail from Portsmouth – with first-class passengers Karren Brady and new sidekick Tim Campbell keeping a log of any mutinies – the ambitious candidates dive into the task, but quickly realise they’re out of their depth, following design disasters and an advert that tanks. Back on dry land one candidate finds themselves at journey’s end...

★★★★ ER



Dragon's Den, 8pm, BBC1

Steven Bartlett joins the Dragons. (Image credit: BBC)

The newest and youngest-ever Dragon joins the panel of investors in the Den as the show returns for its 19th series. Aged 29, Steven Bartlett has reportedly built a £300million fortune via his social media marketing company. He takes his place alongside Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Sara Davies as more entrepreneurs, including a hair technician and a cheesemonger duo, pitch for investment.

★★★ MD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Cobra Kai, season 4, Netflix

Daniel and Johnny played by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. (Image credit: Netflix)

Long-time martial-arts rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will need to bury their differences for good when The Karate Kid spin-off series returns for a fourth season. It’s the only way they will be able to stop ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), aided by his old Vietnam war buddy Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), from winning LA’s All Valley Karate Tournament. The stakes are particularly high this year – the losers will have to leave the area for good. But can Daniel and Johnny really bring themselves to bury the hatchet?

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Encanto, Disney+

The Madrigals welcome us to Colombia. (Image credit: Disney+)

The latest animated Disney film is set in a Colombian village and tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who each have a magical gift. The exception is Mirabel, who didn’t receive the gift of magic at her coming-of-age ceremony. But when she discovers that the magic is on the wane and her family’s in danger, Mirabel knows she’s their last hope. The film’s music comes from Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz lends her voice to Mirabel.

A heart-warming tale told in typical Disney fashion.

Live Sport

EFL, Arsenal v Liverpool , 7pm, (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 7pm, (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Cricket, The Ashes, 11pm, BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.30pm, BBC1

, 7.30pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm & 8pm ITV

, 7pm & 8pm ITV Hollyoaks , 6.30pm, C4

, 6.30pm, C4 Neighbours , 6pm, Channel 5

, 6pm, Channel 5 Home and Away, 6pm & 6.30pm, 5Star

Screw on TV tonight — Nina Sosanya is great as under-pressure boss Leigh in this sharp new drama.

