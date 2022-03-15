TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, March 15

On TV tonight, will the bands be ready for the Isle of Wight Festival as Rock Till We Drop continues in BBC2? It's the penultimate episode of This Is Going to Hurt and there's heartbreak at every turn in tonight's brilliant episode on BBC1, make-up brushes at the ready as five celebs compete in Glow Up Does Red Nose Day on BBC3, while Trevor McDonald presents a moving documentary, The Killing of PC Harper on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Rock Till We Drop, 9pm, BBC2

A special guest helps out Carol. (Image credit: BBC)

If you were watching the previous episode, you’ll have seen Martin Kemp assure the director of the Isle of Wight Festival that the bands (with musicians all aged over 64) he and Lady Leshurr put together will be ‘fantastic’ on stage. After the initial rush of enthusiasm, though, both bands have run into problems and the festival is only a few weeks away. But their support for one another and general lack of ego goes a long way to help, especially when singer Bette, 77, finds it difficult to connect to their chosen song and suggests an alternative. Meanwhile, they’re about to play live for the first time…

★★★★ JP

This Is Going to Hurt, 9pm, BBC1

Adam has an eventful night. (Image credit: BBC)

A tale of two healthcare systems tonight, as Adam (Ben Whishaw) moonlights for

a private hospital, where he has just one patient all shift. Meanwhile, Shruti runs

a night shift with only Non-Reassuring Trace and a trainee who’s prone to fainting. Adam discovers that all that glitters is not gold after things go south with his patient, and his and Shruti’s evenings unexpectedly collide. The final few minutes of this penultimate episode produce the most devastating piece of drama we’ve seen in a long while – the series title really is particularly apt for viewers.

★★★★★ SP

Glow Up Does Red Nose Day, 9pm, BBC3

Dominic, Val and Zandra are judges. (Image credit: BBC)

They might be more used to having their foundation and eyeshadow done for them, but five well-known names are aiming to prove their worth as make-up artists in this special edition of the MUA contest in aid of Comic Relief. Maya Jama oversees proceedings as rapper Lady Leshurr, YouTuber Nikki Lilly, DJs Roman Kemp and Snoochie Shy, and Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne create looks for a Red Nose runway show. Judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner scrutinise their every move, while Zandra Rhodes is on hand to deliver her verdict. Earlier, at 8.30pm, you can see DJ Jordan North’s Rowing Home challenge.

★★★★ CC



The Killing of PC Harper, 9pm, ITV

Sir Trevor talks to PC Harper’s widow Lissie. (Image credit: ITV)

The shocking death of PC Andrew Harper in 2019 dominated the news. Called out to a reported burglary, he became tangled in a tow rope on the suspects’ car and suffered fatal injuries after being dragged for more than a mile. With the killers charged with manslaughter rather than murder, Andrew’s widow Lissie tells Trevor McDonald how she wants to create a legacy for him through a change in the law.

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, season 4, Netflix

The Mercedes drivers get ready to race. (Image credit: Netflix)

Get ready for the start of the new F1 season (with the first race roaring into action on Sunday, March 20, 2022 in Bahrain) with more behind-the-scenes drama as this enthralling series returns for a dramatic fourth season. The fly-on-the-wall show, which delves into the ultra-competitive world of F1, will look back at the controversial 2021 title decider between Mercedes driver Sir Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as they duel over 22 races in a world-title battle that goes right up to the wire.

Best film to watch on TV today

Colette, 11.15pm, BBC2 (not NI)

Dominic West and Keira Knightley star. (Image credit: BBC)

Keira Knightley shines as French writer Colette in a racy, pacy take on her early years. In the 1890s, country girl Colette marries an older Parisian (Dominic West), a charming chancer and literary raconteur who has her write books under his name. The success of the stories – and his womanising and spendthrift nature – opens a rift between them. Independent-spirited Colette has a thing for the ladies, too, though, and is not about to curb her nonconformist life. A lush, frank tale bursting with energy.

Live Sport

EFL, West Bromwich Albion v Fulham, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

the pressure is on to turn out two decent bands, can the vintage rockers do it?

