TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, March 22

On TV tonight, there are more crimes against cakes, sorry we mean new stars in the tent as The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer returns to C4. It's also the final episodes of Rock Till We Drop on BBC Two and This Is Going to Hurt on BBC One, while documentary British Grandma on Death Row with Susanna Reid is on ITV and Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include five TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, 8pm, C4

Who will be Star Baker tonight? (Image credit: C4)

Nerves are a-jangling as more famous faces demonstrate their baking ‘skills’ for Stand Up to Cancer. First up are ‘cake enthusiast’ and DJ Clara Amfo, actor Blake ‘I don’t even know how to put an apron on’ Harrison, Taskmaster co-host Alex Horne, who promises to bake ‘basic’ cakes, and presenter Emma Willis, who has always wanted to be in the tent – but may soon change her mind! Paul and Dame Prue don’t make things easy by asking them to make animal-shaped biscuits, a French delicacy Paul says could have ‘hurdles’, and a ‘tricky’ choux sculpture of their secret talents. Who will win the Star Baker apron?

★★★★ CC

Rock Till We Drop, 9pm, BBC Two

Singer Jimmy with Martin Kemp. (Image credit: BBC)

After one more rehearsal, the bands are finally off to the Isle of Wight Festival. They arrive early to soak up the atmosphere (it’s late summer 2021, so absolutely everyone is just thrilled to be out), and bassist Richard, 72, remarks that the last time he went to a festival Pink Floyd were playing. But they’re here to perform – and to prove that age is just a number – so it’s time to take to the main stage. Which group will win over the audience and come out on top in the battle of the bands?

★★★ JP

This Is Going to Hurt, 9.10pm, BBC One

How far will Adam go to save his career? (Image credit: BBC)

Congratulations if you’ve made it to this final episode without shielding your eyes, but approach tonight’s finale carefully: there’s a traumatic birth sequence midway through that’s enough to leave even the most hardened medical-drama fans feeling woozy. Meanwhile, Adam (Ben Whishaw) is racked with guilt and grief, as well as fear that his upcoming GMC tribunal could spell the end of his career. Mr Lockhart offers him a way out – but it would involve Adam doing something morally reprehensible. Will Adam turn to the dark side to save himself?

★★★★★ SP

British Grandma on Death Row with Susanna Reid, 9pm, ITV

Susanna meets Linda Carty in Texas. (Image credit: ITV)

Susanna meets Linda Carty, the only British woman on death row in America, to find out whether there’s been a miscarriage of justice. Linda was sentenced to death for the 2001 murder of young mum Joana Rodriguez in order to steal her four-day-old son, Ray. Talking to those involved in the case, Susanna discovers there are queries surrounding Linda’s guilt, including a lack of forensic evidence and allegations that the prosecution coerced false testimony from key witnesses. It’s a hard-hitting watch, not least because a young mother died.

★★★ HD

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild, 9pm, Channel 5

Karen's life in Morocco is under threat. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Ben returns to Morocco to catch up with Karen, a woman from Hampshire who now calls a remote village in the Sahara Desert home. He first visited three years ago, staying in the artist’s retreat she built by hand – to say Karen is a resourceful person is an understatement. But the world has changed dramatically over the last few years and Ben discovers it’s been a challenging time for his hard-working host. Her happy life in the dunes is under threat as the well runs dry.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Top Boy, season 4, Netflix

Ashley Walters (left) returns as Dushane. (Image credit: Netflix)

As the gritty urban drama makes its hotly anticipated return, we find drug dealer Dushane (Ashley Walters) making more money than ever. Life with Shelley (Simbi Ajikawo, aka Little Simz) is going well too, meaning Dushane has even started thinking about a life away from London. But when a problem from an unexpected quarter arises, it threatens to bring everything crashing down. Kane Robinson returns as Sully, who's still haunted by killing his friend, Dris and Micheal Ward is back as Jamie.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Educating Rita, 11.15pm, BBC Two

Julie Walters and Michael Caine. (Image credit: Rank Film Distributors)

Although Willy Russell’s hit play about a hairdresser who seeks to better herself by enrolling in an English Literature course is really little more than an update of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion, that is not to deny its charm. Michael Caine is at the top of his game as Rita’s alcoholic tutor, but it is Julie Walters’ energetic turn in the title role that gives the film its heart.

Live Sport

Vanarama National League, Wrexham vs Halifax Town, 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer on TV tonight – it's great to see a new batch of celebs in the tent with plenty of laughs and delicious(ish!) cakes!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!