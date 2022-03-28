TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, March 29

On TV tonight, it's the last ever Holby City on BBC One, another batch of celebs enter the tent in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C on C4, stars take to the stage in a Concert for Ukraine on ITV, it's the final Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild on Channel 5, two new dramas begin, The Flash on Sky Max/Now and 61st Street on AMC, plus documentary Banned! The Mary Whitehouse Story begins on BBC Two. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Holby City, 7.50pm, BBC One

Rosie Marcel stars as Jac. (Image credit: BBC)

How do you end a much-loved show and pay tribute to its many colourful characters? Somehow, the team at Holby have found a way. Tonight’s finale picks up after Jac’s operation, emotions are sky-high, and the hospital’s reached capacity. Nicky (Belinda Owusu) performs her first beating heart surgery, Dom clashes with Ange (Dawn Steele), Reverend Lexy seizes the day, and many of our favourites find their places in the world. Plus, guest stars galore! And there’s more about Jac, Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) and Sacha (Bob Barrett). This love letter to fans and the NHS really deserves to be watched. A masterclass in saying goodbye.

★★★★★ ER

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C, 8pm, C4

Ruby, Yung Filly, Laura and Gareth are in the tent. (Image credit: C4)

The nation’s favourite choirmaster Gareth Malone is able to get the best out of any voice, but can he work the same magic on his bakes as he joins comedian Ruby Wax, Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and social media star Yung Filly to compete for the Star Baker apron? Judges Paul and Dame Prue are definitely testing the celebrities to their limits as they ask them to make fruit turnovers for the Signature, a gooey chocolate fondant for the Technical and, hilariously, for the Showstopper, they have to recreate their most embarrassing moment – in meringue!

★★★★ CC

Concert for Ukraine, 8pm, ITV

Ed Sheeran is one of the stars playing in the Concert for Ukraine. (Image credit: ITV)

A star-studded line-up of musicians will perform some of their most powerful hits, in aid of the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, in front of a live audience at Birmingham's NEC Arena. All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event will be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal. The broadcast will intersperse the acts with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening. Performers include Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Becky Hill and Gregory Porter.

★★★★★ CC

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild, 9pm, Channel 5

Matthew and Charis show Ben how to go green. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Ben returns to Pembrokeshire in Wales to revisit the Watkinson family. They’ve been on quite a journey, with parents Matthew and Charis leaving behind stressful jobs as vets to live off-grid on four acres of wild Welsh mountainside. Ben finds them thriving, but discovers just how much of a battle it’s been to be able to live this idyllic lifestyle. The key to their success is some big and slightly bonkers ideas about how to reduce their carbon footprint, harnessing the power of nature to provide them with everything they need, including gas and hot water. A trailblazing couple for greener living.

★★★ JL

The Flash, season 8, 8pm, Sky Max/NOW

The speedy superhero faces an alien threat. (Image credit: Sky Max)

We’re back to Central City for the eighth season of the superhero saga, and like the previous run, this one is going to be split into a number of graphic novel-style mini-arcs. Story number one, Armageddon, runs across the first five episodes, and The Flash, aka Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), battles with a psychic alien named Despero, who has witnessed the end of the world – and believes that Barry is responsible for it.

★★★ SP

61st Street, 9pm, AMC (BT TV 332/381)

Bentley Green as Joshua and Tosin Cole as Moses. (Image credit: AMC)

British actor Tosin Cole (Doctor Who) stars in this gritty US drama that examines the dark heart of the Chicago criminal justice system. Cole plays Moses, a promising high-school athlete who is arrested by the police as a suspected gang member. Defending Moses is veteran lawyer Franklin Roberts (Courtney B Vance) who postpones his retirement when he realises that the youngster’s case will give him the perfect opportunity to challenge Chicago’s institutional racism and corruption.

★★★★ RMC

Banned! The Mary Whitehouse Story, 9pm, BBC Two

A two-part profile of the teacher-turned-anti-pornographer campaigner, who protested for 30 years against rising sexual permissiveness in the UK, focusing

a lot of her attention towards depictions on TV. Often disregarded during her lifetime, she is now being reassessed in the light of the damaging impact of online porn on young people.

★★★ RMC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Bridgerton, season 2, Netflix

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey star. (Image credit: Netflix)

Many viewers were heartbroken when they learned Regé-Jean Page wouldn’t be returning to Bridgerton as the dishy Duke of Hastings, but Jonathan Bailey fills his shoes wonderfully as our new leading man. In this year’s second series he and co-star Simone Ashley take us on a real journey as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, a pair of star-crossed lovers whose paths are littered with family duty, forbidden desire and painful memory. Their tale makes for a heartfelt sequel that combines style with substance to produce what feels like a coming-of-age moment for this hit costume drama.

Best film to watch on TV today

A Monster Calls, 11.15pm, BBC Two

A bullied English schoolboy (Lewis MacDougall) comes to terms with the trauma of his mother’s terminal illness by conjuring up a giant monster out of an ancient, graveyard yew tree in this moving live-action fantasy drama. Director JA Bayona does a spectacular job of realising the monster’s rampaging nightly visitations, and the result is a movie that is scary in places, sad in others, but ultimately uplifting.



Live Sport

International Football, England vs Ivory Coast, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss Holby City on TV tonight – a fitting goodbye to the medical drama.

Happy viewing!