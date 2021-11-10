TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Nov. 17

On TV tonight, Tiger King 2 growls into action on Netflix, just where will the second series take us? On BBC1 the brilliant Shetland continues and on C4 get ready for some serious house envy as Kevin McCloud presents Grand Designs: House of the Year 2021. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Tiger King 2, Netflix

Joe Exotic and one of his big cats. (Image credit: Netflix)

Remember the first lockdown when it seemed like the whole world was tuning into Tiger King? The series ended with gun-toting Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – being jailed after hiring a hitman. This second season picks up the story, although it remains to be seen just how much Exotic will star, given that he’s serving a 22-year prison sentence. However, producer Rebecca Chaiklin says there is no lack of footage to continue the bizarre story, "We have a crazy amount of archive… and it’s a story that’s still unfolding."

Shetland, season 6, 9pm, BBC1

Is Perez any closer to connecting the dots? (Image credit: BBC)

What’s this?! Jimmy Perez has taken off his ever-present peacoat! This is akin to Columbo appearing at a crime scene in a hoodie or John Luther pounding the streets of East London in a cardigan. And it’s probably just a coincidence, but the action really picks up in this penultimate episode. It’s still shot through with the themes of death, grief and loss, but a lot of loose ends are pulled, setting the scene for next week’s conclusion, with the storylines around Alex Galbraith’s murder and Donna Killick’s return looking set to be resolved in a suitably dramatic way.

Grand Designs: House of the Year 2021, 9pm, C4

Kevin sees some fabulous homes on the hunt for the home of the year. (Image credit: C4)

Fans of Grand Designs, get ready for a treat as Kevin McCloud, design expert Michelle Ogundehin and architect Damion Burrows explore the homes in the running for House of the Year. Each edition has a theme, with this first one focusing on five houses that surprise. Kevin starts in Norfolk at a Thunderbirds-inspired property that was once a rusty old water tower. Also in the running are a clever family home in South London, a medieval Cumbrian tower, a contemporary beachside house and an old farmhouse in the Welsh Borders with a startling extension. Just one will be shortlisted to go through to the final round.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Shrink Next Door, season 1 (first three episodes from Friday, Nov. 12, then weekly), Apple TV+

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Based on a true story, this intriguing new series stars Will Ferrell as patient Marty Markowitz and Paul Rudd as his psychiatrist Dr Herschkopf. The usually larger-than-life Ferrell is charming as Marty, a gentle soul who suffers panic attacks, is bullied by his ex-girlfriend, and is sent to see a shrink by his concerned sister. Their first session is unconventional – they end up playing basketball – and there are a few warning signs, but Herschkopf does appear to get results. However, as the opening sequences of the first episode teases, their relationship is destined to take a dramatic turn. You’ll enjoy this even more if you don’t already know the remarkable details of this true-life case.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Doctor Sleep, Prime Video

Ewan McGregor in The Shining sequel. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Delivering a sequel to The Shining was always going to be an uphill task, but director Mike Flanagan uses Stephen King’s follow-up book and manages to marry together both the original novel and the Stanley Kubrick movie (the two plots vary considerably). Ewan McGregor is now an adult Danny Torrance (the paranormally gifted kid in The Shining), who must come to the aid of other psychic children being killed by a cult known as the True Knot. Although lengthy, this is a fine chiller which invests in its characters, making it a worthy companion to the original.

