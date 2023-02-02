Two more Special Forces celebs flame out

Fans of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test that have been keeping up with the show are fully aware that the challenges are getting harder every week. The directing staff has managed to put the celebs through several tests that proved to be too much for a majority of the original 16 contestants including a Spice Girl, a celebrity chef and even an Olympic Gold-medalist.

In an episode that aired on February 1, both the celebs and viewers were stunned to learn that the weekly challenges would require those left on the show to be set on fire (literally). Let's just say being set ablaze in the desert heat and then being forced to do three laps of a grueling course are where two more people melted away from the competition.

Before we get to that, let's start with the first test of physical/mental strength that occurred, which required the celebs to conquer their fear of heights. Each of them had to get from one shipping crate to another, while suspended in the air and walking across two thin planks. Additionally, they were tasked with doing so hands-free.

After each of them conquers the feat, they are thrown into another challenge that is the toughest yet. The celebs had to be set on fire and run to a sand bank where they would then stop, drop and roll until extinguishing the flames. The catch was they couldn't panic and put the fire out too early.

This was not a good week for Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, to do this particular test as she was operating with a bum knee. However, she mustered the strength to power through and successfully make it through the challenge, but not without further injuring herself.

Once each celeb extinguished themselves in the desert sand, former President Trump operative Anthony Scaramucci declared he had enough. He could no longer take being on the show and called it quits. His exit wasn't much of a surprise given he threatened to leave the week prior.

After he departed, the remaining contestants were forced to do a few laps around a physical course (this was a punishment of sorts as they hadn't properly put up their gear for the day). Three laps were not something in the cards for the famous Peach as she could barely walk at this point, and with that, she too bowed out from the show.

If you're counting, there are now only six celebs that remain.

Special Forces fans react to Kenya Moore and Anthony Scaramucci quitting

It looks like viewers were really pulling for Moore to make it until the end. They've showered her with love on Twitter. Even Special Forces directing staff agent Remi Adeleke complimented her with the title "Queen." Scaramucci also got his fair share of well wishes. Take a look.

Queen @KenyaMoore absolutely CRUSHED IT!!! I am so so proud of this woman for all she accomplished! Remember, no one can ever take this from you, Sis! It was sad to see you go, but you came and got what you needed to get out the course. Great work! #SpecialForcesFoxFebruary 2, 2023 See more

#SpecialForcesFox Look at my #Queen conquering fears & shit @KenyaMoore WE LOVE YOU QUEEN!!!!!#TeamKenya pic.twitter.com/vYjbkzC5qXFebruary 2, 2023 See more

You can’t tell this beauty queen has a bum knee, @KenyaMoore is hanging tough! #SpecialForcesFox pic.twitter.com/222s9dU2MKFebruary 2, 2023 See more

@KenyaMoore 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 You did an amazing job fearless and on fire all season!!!! I’m mad you messed up your leg on dancing with the stars. You would have Conquered this!!! #SpecialForcesFox pic.twitter.com/khekjg6KDNFebruary 2, 2023 See more

The episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test was good 10/10. Kenya Moore she did good she's the Queen. Anthony Scaramucci you are true Goat. You did good man. There are 6 now.#SpecialForcesFox #FOX #FOX5 @Scaramucci @MoochWorld @cameron_kasky @matthieu_lange @alexmlangeFebruary 2, 2023 See more

Anthony did a great job. He pushed himself to the absolute limit. #SpecialForcesFOXFebruary 2, 2023 See more

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test continues to air on Wednesdays on FOX. Episodes become available the next day on Hulu.