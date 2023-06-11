Viewers shocked after Tyrique and Ella's weird bagel revelation on Love Island Unseen Bits

We're nearly done with week one of Love Island 2023 and you know what that means... Unseen Bits is back to show us what the islanders have been getting up to in the villa, and the first episode revealed a lot about one couple — Tyrique and Ella.

The two have been coupled up since the show started, so it's no surprise that they've started making snacks for each other. However, some of their eating habits did come as a huge surprise to viewers...

It all came out when most of the islanders were sitting on the day beds and George recounted how they found a half-eaten bagel the night before.

"Us lads came out here last night for a bit of a snack and we uncovered something. Basically, there was a bagel that was literally half eaten and was put back", George revealed to the group.

Catherine wasn't impressed and said that was "horrible", while Jess was quick to point fingers at someone: "That’s definitely Molly, she took half a cookie the other day and put it back."

Molly fessed up to the cookie but promised the bagel wasn't her doing. So who did it? Well, after one of narrator Ian Sterling's thorough investigations (it helps to have access to nonstop footage of the villa) he found out that it was none other than Ella.

Turns out that Tyrique put a bagel in the toaster but left to go lie on the day bed, leaving Ella in the kitchen alone. We then see her take a bite of a bagel and put it down again!

Viewers were equally shocked and amused by Ella's weird habit, with one saying: "Ella is acc unintentionally funny Not her putting the half bagel in the bag lool".

Another said: "now who left the half eaten bagel"; while another tweeted: "Who puts a half eaten bagel back in the wrapper?"

But that's not the only weird eating habit we found out about. When Ella asks Tyrique if he wants her to put butter on his bagel, he responds: "Yes, please! And cheese and ketchup."

Love Island viewers couldn't quite believe what they heard, with one saying: "A CHEESE, BUTTER, and KETCHUP bagel?! Listen… the UK is not for me. I cannot. #loveisland".

Another wrote: "cheese, butter and ketchup?? #unseenbits #LoveIsland"; while a third added: "Medhi is right we can't comment on French cuisine when Tyrique just had a bagel with ketchup and cheese".

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITVX, with new episodes airing every night.

