Virgin River favorites team up for exciting new project

Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Zibby Allen are working together on an exciting new project.

Alexandra, who plays Mel Monroe and her co-star Zibby, who plays Brie Sheridan, are launching a podcast called "I Like You Very Much" in June.

The pair shared a clip on Instagram teasing at what to expect from the podcast as Alexandra opens up to Zibby about not being so hard on herself.

They captioned the video: "Happy Monday. Let’s all be a little less hard on ourselves this week. #ILikeYouVeryMuchPodcast coming this June."

Alexandra also posted another silly video to her Instagram where the best friends are seen goofing around and singing songs, along with the caption: "Coming this June, Alex and Zibby 🦋 get silly. #ilikeyouverymuchpodcast @zibbyloo."

Alexandra and Zibby are currently busy filming Virgin River season 6 in Vancouver after being delayed by the strikes.

An official plot synopsis hasn't yet been revealed for the upcoming series, but showrunner Patrick Sean Smith hinted at what's to come for season 6 in an interview with Deadline.

The first episode will see a time jump from season 5's holiday special, "Father Christmas" where Mel's dad reveals that he has something important to tell her.

He shared: "We do intend to do another time jump from the holidays to when Season 6 starts so we can anticipate a bit of a time jump. I don’t know exactly how many months but it won’t be a direct pickup from the holidays."

In Virgin River season 5 part 2, Mel went searching for her long-lost father after her late mother, Sarah fell in love with a mystery man in Virgin River.

After going off his pen name "Champ", Mel eventually discovered that her dad was a man called Everett Reid (John Allen Nelson) during the holiday special.

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan in Virgin River. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Virgin River season 6 is set to explore Everett's backstory and what his connection to Virgin River was when he met Sarah.

In more exciting news, the Virgin River universe is expanding as a Virgin River prequel is in development.

The spin-off series will follow the love story between Mel's parents, Everett and Sarah.

Virgin River season 1-5 are available to watch on Netflix now.