Trending

'Walk the Line' viewers divided on 'confusing' new singing competition

By published

'Walk the Line' is a new ITV singing competition designed by Simon Cowell, but viewers aren't convinced yet.

Judges Walk The Line
'Walk The Line' arrived on our screens this weekend. (Image credit: BBC1)

Walk the Line started on ITV over the weekend, with viewers tuning in to Simon Cowell's newest talent show. 

The new series gives one music act the once in a lifetime opportunity to win £500,000, if they managed to impress the star-studded judging panel formed of Take That's Gary Barlow, award-winning singer Alesha Dixon, comedian Dawn French and music legend Craig David. So the pressure is really on for contestants!

On Sunday night, the first episode aired with host Maya Jama introducing our line-up of hopefuls, formed of solo performers, duos, and bands. It's up to them to decide whether or not to stay in, or cash out with money, so there are plenty of risks involved.

Explaining the concept further, an ITV statement reads: "The longer the performers can stay in the contest, the bigger the prize pot, with a high stake ‘stay or play’ moment at the end of each show. Each night, the reigning champion will be offered an even higher cash-out prize - will they take the money and leave the competition, or Walk The Line and bet on themselves…?"

See more

But some viewers were confused by the idea of the show, with one viewer even calling the concept 'unfair'. Plenty of people took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Sunday evening.

See more
See more
See more

However, other viewers soon warmed to the idea of the show once they'd understood the concept properly, so reception ended up being very mixed among those tuning in to ITV!

See more
See more
See more

In the first episode, contestant Ella made the decision to 'Walk the Line' and carry on with the competition, after winning the first episode and impressing the judging panel. Ella performed an original song she'd written herself, called I Wonder if You're Happy. Meanwhile, AJ Brown was eliminated and sent home.

With Ella still in the competition, the stakes are higher now as she'll be risking even more money next episode. But who will walk away with the jackpot prize?

Walk the Line continues on ITV on Tues 13 Dec at 8pm, with episodes also available on ITV Hub.

Lucy Buglass
Lucy Buglass

Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.


She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.