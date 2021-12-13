'Walk the Line' viewers divided on 'confusing' new singing competition
'Walk the Line' is a new ITV singing competition designed by Simon Cowell, but viewers aren't convinced yet.
Walk the Line started on ITV over the weekend, with viewers tuning in to Simon Cowell's newest talent show.
The new series gives one music act the once in a lifetime opportunity to win £500,000, if they managed to impress the star-studded judging panel formed of Take That's Gary Barlow, award-winning singer Alesha Dixon, comedian Dawn French and music legend Craig David. So the pressure is really on for contestants!
On Sunday night, the first episode aired with host Maya Jama introducing our line-up of hopefuls, formed of solo performers, duos, and bands. It's up to them to decide whether or not to stay in, or cash out with money, so there are plenty of risks involved.
Explaining the concept further, an ITV statement reads: "The longer the performers can stay in the contest, the bigger the prize pot, with a high stake ‘stay or play’ moment at the end of each show. Each night, the reigning champion will be offered an even higher cash-out prize - will they take the money and leave the competition, or Walk The Line and bet on themselves…?"
But some viewers were confused by the idea of the show, with one viewer even calling the concept 'unfair'. Plenty of people took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Sunday evening.
So if you perform on the first night, your chance of winning the £500k are significantly reduced, weird unfair show concept. #WalkTheLineDecember 12, 2021
I’m still a bit/ a lot confused. What’s happening? #WalkTheLineDecember 12, 2021
Am I the only one confused. So an act on Sunday has to win every show to get to Friday and win 500k. But an act which wins on Friday can steal and win it? #WalkTheLineDecember 12, 2021
However, other viewers soon warmed to the idea of the show once they'd understood the concept properly, so reception ended up being very mixed among those tuning in to ITV!
Kinda understand the concept of the show now and it seems interesting! #WalkTheLineDecember 12, 2021
And I think it’s an interesting concept I probably need to see if it continues to capture my attention through busy week day evenings before truly judging but I quite like it so far. #WalkTheLineDecember 12, 2021
What a great start to the show. Congratulations!!! AJ Brown that was a brilliant performance. A great Callum Scott energy and your voice has got great power. I liked it 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #WalkTheLineDecember 12, 2021
In the first episode, contestant Ella made the decision to 'Walk the Line' and carry on with the competition, after winning the first episode and impressing the judging panel. Ella performed an original song she'd written herself, called I Wonder if You're Happy. Meanwhile, AJ Brown was eliminated and sent home.
With Ella still in the competition, the stakes are higher now as she'll be risking even more money next episode. But who will walk away with the jackpot prize?
Walk the Line continues on ITV on Tues 13 Dec at 8pm, with episodes also available on ITV Hub.
