‘Walk The Line’ — judges, presenter, and everything we know about Simon Cowell’s new show

Walk The Line is a new musical game show created by music mogul Simon Cowell which gives one music act the extraordinary opportunity to win a life-changing prize pot of £500,000.

Forming the judging panel and watching the performances from front row seats are music icon Gary Barlow, award-winning singer Alesha Dixon, comedy icon Dawn French and global music legend Craig David.

Walk The Line will air on ITV and ITV Hub later this year.

What happens in ‘Walk The Line’?

The series gives one music act the opportunity to win an amazing £500,000 prize pot. The musical acts, whether they be soloists, duos or bands will take centre stage to perform for the nation as well as the stellar judging line-up.

However, to win the money, the contestants must have nerves of steel as they make the decision to cash out or physically Walk The Line and risk it all to remain in the competition.

Who are the judges on 'Walk The Line'?

There's a stellar panel of judges lined up including...

Dawn French

Comedy legend Dawn French has joined the judging panel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Comedy icon Dawn French has joined the show as a judge. With her classic comedic wit, she's sure to be a hit.

She commented, "I’m far too excited to be part of this show, I’ve decided to wear double knickers at all times…”

Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow is taking up his judging position once again. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The music legend Gary Barlow takes his spot in the judging seat once again for this new TV series and he seems to be excited about it!

“When Simon calls it’s usually with something fairly extraordinary. I’m so excited to be involved in a brand new TV show, and of course my favourite part of Walk The Line is discovering new talent. It’s also brilliant to be working with the team at ITV again,” he revealed.

Craig David

Craig David will be on hand to give some helpful music advice whilst on the panel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Global music star Craig David is about to lend some of his music expertise and knowledge on the panel, saying, "Walk The Line is innovative, new and edgy which is why I’m so excited to be working on this show!

"I’m really vibed by the quality of the contestants I’ve seen so far and love that they have the chance to bet on themselves every step of the way. Can’t wait to get started and see who’s gonna take the money or take a leap of faith and walk the line.”

Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon returns with her judging expertise. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Gary Barlow, Alesha Dixon will make her return in the judging role for Walk The Line and she can't wait to get started on the search for new talent.

“When Simon first told me about the format, I couldn’t wait to see it come to life. Now to add being a part of it alongside Gary, Craig, Dawn and Maya is very exciting. Walk The Line has all the components to make great TV, it’s always a joy to find new talent, let the games begin!”

Who will be presenting ‘Walk The Line’?

Acclaimed broadcaster, Maya Jama will be presenting the show. Maya was utterly delighted by the news, saying, “This has been a childhood dream of mine. I remember watching shows created by Simon when I was younger, and to be given the opportunity to host one myself… it has definitely been a pinch me moment.

“I’ve been itching to tell everyone about it – expect some first class entertainment and truly incredible singing talent. Walk The Line has been unlike anything I’ve worked on before and I hope everyone has as much fun watching it as we are making it.”

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out yet for this new series, but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been released!