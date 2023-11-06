AUS vs AFG live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2023

The increasingly impressive Australians come up against the 2023 Cricket World Cup's surprise package – Afghanistan – at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, November 7. Can the Afghans keep their semi-final dream alive?

You can watch Australia vs Afghanistan in the US, UK and for FREE in Australia on 9Now. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch AUS vs AFG live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Losing their first two games of the tournament, Australia's hypercritical home supporters were ready to jump all over Pat Cummins' men as World Cup flops. But since that false start, they've looked better and better as the group games have gone on. Their comfortable win against an admittedly sorry England was the latest demonstration that the Aussies mean business and aim to leave India with the cup for a record sixth time.

Everything seems to be clicking into place for them at just the right time. As if their batting order wasn't fearsome enough with David Warner looking like his old self and the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell smashing boundaries for fun, now Travis Head has rejoined the team and immediately scored a century against New Zealand. Spinner Adam Zampa has been their star man with the ball, and comes into the game as one of the tournament's leading wicket takers with 19 to his name.

But Australia are canny enough to know not to underestimate Afghanistan, who unexpectedly have four wins from their seven games having vanquished England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. With the Aussies and South Africa to play, their shot at a semi-final spot may still be an outside chance, but confounding the bookies has been their modus operandi in India this year and they'll be well and truly pumped for Tuesday's encounter.

If you're not sure of your best options for getting an AUS vs AFG live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including how to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch AUS vs AFG live stream in Australia

While Fox has the rights to air the entire Cricket World Cup in 2023, free-to-air Channel 9 is broadcasting 18 matches from the tournament, including every Australia game, both semis and the final. All Channel 9 games are also free to watch on the 9Now streaming service — and, crucially, this Australia vs Afghanistan game is included in its free live streams. If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch AUS vs AFG from abroad. As for the rest of the ICC World Cup, you can get Fox on both Kayo Sports (from $25 per month) or on Foxtel. You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

How to watch AUS vs AFG live stream in the US

To watch the Australia vs Afghanistan game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup in the US, you'll need to use Willow TV. Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time. Your other option is ESPN Plus which is also showing all the games. It can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $10.99 per month / $109.99 per year or from $14.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch AUS vs AFG live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every game at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, so that includes AUS vs AFG. The action starts at 8.30am on Sunday morning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky TV base packages start from £29 per month. You can then add Sky Cricket for an extra £14 or complete Sky Sports for £20.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.98 a day or £34.99 a month.

It's worth noting that Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service have free daily highlights, although these generally aren't available until after midnight on the day of the game.

How to watch AUS vs AFG from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Australia vs Afghanistan on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does AUS vs AFG match begin?

Australia vs Afghanistan starts at 2 pm IST local time. So that's 8.30 am UK / 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT / 7.30 pm AEDT on Tuesday, November 7.

All you need to know about AUS vs AFG

What are the Australia vs Afghanistan squads? Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq

What is the Australia vs Afghanistan venue? AUS vs AFG will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. One of India's most famous cricket venues, it hosted the last Cricket World Cup final there back in 2011. The Wankhede's capacity is 32,000 and the highest ODI score at the ground was South Africa's massive 438/4 in 2015, which included centuries from Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers. In the three previous matches held at the Wankhede at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, the team batting first have past 350 on each occasion. But neither Australia or Afghanistan have played at the venue this year.