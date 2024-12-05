How to watch Australia vs India: live stream 2nd Test of Border–Gavaskar Trophy 2024 online or on TV

With the visitors a game to the good after a dominant first game, the Border–Gavaskar Trophy action moves to Adelaide for a day/night Test. The Australia vs India live stream of the 2nd Test starts on Friday, December 6 (that's the evening of Thursday, December 5 in the US). You'll find full daily start times further down this page.

You can watch Australia vs India for FREE Down Under. Abroad while it's on? Watch AUS vs IND live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

When Australia bowled out the tourists for a mere 150 on day 1 in Perth, it seemed that all the pundits had called it right and that India would struggle to challenge Down Under this time around. A few days later and the same commentators were expounding the death of Australian cricket after they fell to a 295-run defeat.

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah was the difference maker, proving way too hot to handle and taking eight wickets in the match. That was backed up with second innings centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli.

While India welcome back skipper Rohit Sharma back for their visit to the Adelaide Oval, Australia lose one of their crucial players. Seamer Josh Hazlewood has withdrawn from the squad with a side strain, meaning the pink ball workload from Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon will be more important than ever.

We're set for another fascinating few days of Test cricket. Discover all the information you need below to get an Australia vs India 2nd Test live stream and watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Australia vs India for free

Great news for cricket fans Down Under — every minute of this Australia vs India Test series will be shown for free on Seven on TV and through the 7plus streaming service online.

The 2nd Test is a day/night game, so the daily start time is at 2.30 pm ACDT Adelaide time (3 pm AEDT). That's 4 am UK / 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT / 9.30 am IST.

If you have access to Fox Sport or streaming specialist Kayo Sports, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will also be shown there.

How to watch Australia vs India live stream in the US

To watch Australia vs India stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch Australia vs India in India

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to the Star Sports Network where it will be shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream Australia vs India online the destination is Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start from ₹299 for three months or a great value ₹899 for a whole year. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices and get 4K.

How to watch Australia vs India in the UK

Australia vs India coverage in the UK is carried through TNT Sports, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports online by signing up to Discovery Plus Premium. The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch Australia vs India from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Australia vs India, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

When does the Australia vs India match begin?

The 2nd five-day Test match between Australia vs India starts on Friday, December 6, with the fifth and final day scheduled for Tuesday, December 10. Each day of play starts at 2.30 pm ACDT local time, which is 9.30 am IST in India and 4 am UK.

If you're in the US, note that the match starts the day before the scheduled date. So that's Thursday, December 5, with play starting at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT each day.

1st Test: November 22-26 — Perth Stadium India won by 295 runs

November 22-26 — Perth Stadium India won by 295 runs 2nd Test: December 6-10 — Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

December 6-10 — Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 3rd Test: December 14-18 — The Gabba, Brisbane

December 14-18 — The Gabba, Brisbane 4th Test: December 26-30 — MCG, Melbourne

December 26-30 — MCG, Melbourne 5th Test: January 3-7 — SCG, Sydney

All you need to know about Australia vs India

What are the Australia vs India squads for the 2nd Test? Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar

What is the Australia vs India 2nd Test venue? The second Australia vs India Test is taking place at the Adelaide Oval in South Australia — a 50,000+ ground that has been hosting Test cricket for 140 years. The highest recorded Test total at the Adelaide Oval of 674 actually came for Australia against India — but that was way back in 1948, with Don Bradman top scoring. In more recent memory, this is the ground where recently retired David Warner smashed Pakistan around the park for 335*. The Aussies have only lost a test here once in the last decade; a defeat inflicted on them by Virat Kohli's India in 2018.

What is the head-to-head record between Australia vs India? Head-to-head in Tests only Played: 108

AUS won: 45

IND won: 33

Drawn: 29

Tied: 1