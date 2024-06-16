How to watch the Belgium vs Slovakia Euro 2024 match online or on TV for free

The UEFA Euros 2024 action continues with a potentially fascinating Belgium vs Slovakia encounter at Frankfurt Arena on Monday, June 17, and we'll help you find a way to watch the game.

Footie fans in the UK or New Zealand can watch all the Euros, including Belgium vs Slovakia, for FREE on ITVX in the former and TVNZ in the latter. Don't worry if you're abroad when the games are taking place, because you can watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

For years, Belgium have shriveled under the weight of expectation, but persistent disappointments have finally tempered the hype. Nobody personifies the team quite like Kevin de Bruyne who, for all of his game-changing talent, has a tendency to disappear on the big stage and is coming off a poor season domestically.

The Red Devils' Golden Generation has gone distinctly silver at the temples, with de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Jan Vertonghen amongst the few relics still in the setup, and for Belgian fans the hope is that Domenico Tedesco hands over the keys to young guns Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku and Johan Bakayoko.

What Slovakia lack in star power they make up for with graft, tactical knowhow and, under Francesco Calzona, a sense of adventure. Midfielder Stanislav Lobotka has attracted the attention of Real Madrid and Barcelona, while David Hancko, who excels as a central defender for Feyenoord, has a licence to rove up the left wing on international duty, and does so with surprising effectiveness.

If Belgium are often less than the sum of their parts, Slovakia have the potential to become everyone's second team — here's how to watch the Belgium vs Slovakia UEFA Euros match online or on TV.

How to watch Belgium vs Slovakia online and on TV in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing Euro matches between them, but the Belgium vs Slovakia match will play on ITV1. Coverage begins at 4.15 pm BST / 11.15 am ET but the match itself begins at 5 pm BST / 12 pm ET.

If you can't or won't watch the match on broadcast TV, you can use ITV's streaming service ITVX. This online service lets you stream from ITV's various channels over the internet, and we've got a guide on how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need any help.

ITV1 is, of course, free to stream if you pay your license fee. This includes ITVX.

How to watch Belgium vs Slovakia online and on TV in the US

The rights to broadcast the Euros 2024 (and other UEFA matches) in the US falls to Fox, and its sports channels are showing many of the games in the tournament.

Belgium vs Slovakia will air on FS1, with kick-off at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT and coverage likely beginning slightly ahead of that.

To get yourself access to the three Fox channels showing all of the Euros matches, you can get a cable subscription or use a live TV streaming service that has them in its line-up.

Sling TV Blue, which costs $45 per month in Fox areas, DirecTV Entertainment which will set you back $69.99 per month and Fubo Pro at $79.99 per month have Fox and FS1, but no FS2.

For that you can look to Fubo's $89.99-per-month Elite tier, DirecTV's $114.99-per-month Ultimate package or YouTube TV's single $72.99-per-month plan.

How to watch Belgium vs Slovakia in Australia

You'll have to subscribe to Optus Sport to watch Belgium vs Slovakia and all the rest of the Euros matches, because Optus is the official broadcaster for the tournament in Australia.

You can access Optus Sports for $24.99 per month or $199 for an entire year's subscription. However if you're an Optus customer you can get a discounted monthly price at $6.99 each month.

How to watch Belgium vs Slovakia in New Zealand

You won't need to pay to watch Belgium vs Slovakia, or any of the other 2024 Euros matches, if you live in New Zealand.

That's because they'll all be shown on TVNZ, which hosts many football streams and has also built towards the event with a weekly show called Road to Euro 2024.

You can find TVNZ's football coverage here.

How to watch Belgium vs Slovakia online everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Belgium vs Slovakia match and the rest of the Euros, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!