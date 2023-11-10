ENG vs PAK live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online

Saturday's ENG vs PAK live stream serves up what may turn out to be the most important game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup group stage. The Shaheens' unlikely last-gasp grab for the fourth and final knockout spot is, of course, the chief storyline, but the fate of no fewer than sevens teams rests on the outcome of the clash on November 11.

All the details for the ENG vs PAK streaming services in the US, UK and Australia are below. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch ENG vs PAK live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Babar Azam's men currently sit just outside the top four, two points worse off than the Kiwis, who have the superior NRR despite Fakhar Zaman's heroics with the bat last week. That means Pakistan must win and win big – by 287 runs, to be precise – in order to stand any chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

England, whose victory over the Netherlands was their first in nearly a month, are not just playing for pride but qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy. They've never failed to make the grade before, but are now in a legitimate four-way battle with fellow strugglers Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

Ben Stokes' maiden World Cup century lifted the outgoing champions off the foot of the table in midweek, but with his knee in a bad way, England surely can't pin all of their hopes on their talisman doing yet another Superman impression.

If you're not sure of your best options for getting an ENG vs PAK live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including how to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch ENG vs PAK live stream in the US

To watch the England vs Pakistan game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV. Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time. Your other option is ESPN Plus which is also showing all the games. It can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $10.99 per month / $109.99 per year or from $14.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch ENG vs PAK live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every game at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, so that includes ENG vs PAK. The action starts at 8.30 am UK on Saturday morning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky TV base packages start from £26 per month. You can then add Sky Cricket for an extra £14 or complete Sky Sports for £27.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.98 a day or £34.99 a month.

It's worth noting that Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service have free daily highlights, although these generally aren't available until after midnight on the day of the game.

How to watch ENG vs PAK live stream in Australia

You can watch ENG vs PAK in Australia across Fox Cricket 501 and Fox Sports 503. It starts at 7.30 pm AEDT.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and every other game of the Cricket World Cup, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25.

Free-to-air Channel 9 and its 9Now service are also showing a selection of games, but this isn't one of them.

How to watch ENG vs PAK live stream in Pakistan

Selected World Cup matches – including ENG vs PAK – are free to watch on Pakistan's PTV Sports. That covers you for both TV and online streams. According to the PTV Sports TV guide, live coverage starts at 1.30 pm local time. Remember: if you are travelling outside of Pakistan and want to access you usual PTV Sport stream, you will need to do so via a VPN. Details just below.

How to watch ENG vs PAK from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch England vs Pakistan on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does the ENG vs PAK match begin?

England vs Pakistan starts at 2 pm local time. So that's 8.30 am UK / 3.30 am ET / 7.30 pm AEDT on Saturday, November 11.

All you need to know about ENG vs PAK

What are the England vs Pakistan squads? England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

What is the ENG vs PAK venue? England vs Pakistan takes place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal. Home to IPL franchise the Kolkata Knight Riders, the stadium dates back to 1864 and holds a capacity of 68,000. The highest ODI score it has witnessed was 404/5 by India against Sri Lanka in 2014, in which skipper Rohit Sharma hit 264 off 173. Pakistan have already played at Eden Gardens once this tournament, a seven-wicket victory that saw Bangladesh crash out and the Shaheens re-enter the frame.