IND vs SL live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online now

India have been simply sensational on home soil and victory against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2, would secure a place in the semi-finals of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Can the hosts extend their winning run or will the Lions cause a huge upset?

Below are all the details for the India vs Sri Lanka streaming services in the US, UK and in Australia. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch IND vs SL live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

India have been the standout team at the World Cup and have thoroughly justified their status as pre-tournament favorites. Led superbly by captain Rohit Sharma, the hosts have easily dispatched Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and fierce rivals Pakistan.

Sharma (398 runs) and Virat Kohli (354) have led the way with bat, while Jasprit Bumrah’s skill with the white ball has once again been evident as he has claimed 14 wickets. The fast bowler has been ably assisted by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom have been able to find turn and bounce on the extremely dry surfaces.

While it has been scintillating stuff from India, Sri Lanka are on the verge of elimination after falling to a fourth defeat last time out against Afghanistan. Their bowlers have struggled to take wickets and have been leaking runs, with Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka particularly struggling in the heavy loss to South Africa.

The Lions will certainly need an improved display from their bowlers as well as their middle order, which has failed to fire in any of the games. However, there has been one bright light in Sadeera Samarawickrama who is averaging 82 at this World Cup and will be determined to continue his excellent run of form.

How to watch an IND vs SL live stream in Australia

While Channel 9 has the rights to broadcast 18 matches from the ICC Cricket World Cup for free, you'll need Fox to watch this one. You can pick up the Fox sports channels on Foxtel.

You can also get his match, and all of the ICC Cricket World Cup games, by streaming the Fox sports channels on Kayo Sports (from $25 per month) or on Foxtel Now. You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

How to watch an IND vs SL stream in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the India vs Sri Lanka game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV. Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time. Your other option is ESPN Plus which is also showing all the games. It can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $10.99 per month / $109.99 per year or from $14.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch an IND vs SL live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every game at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, so that includes IND vs SL. The action starts at 8.30am on Thursday morning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky TV base packages start from £26 per month. You can then add Sky Cricket for an extra £14 or complete Sky Sports for £27.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.98 a day or £34.99 a month.

It's worth noting that Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service have free daily highlights, although these generally aren't available until after midnight on the day of the game. Still, it's a nice way to catch up with India vs Sri Lanka.

What time does IND vs SL start?

India vs Sri Lanka starts at 2 pm local time. So that's 8.30 am UK / 4.30 am ET / 1.30 am PT on Thursday, November 3 – or 7.30 pm AEDT on Friday, November 3.

All you need to know about IND vs SL

What are the India vs Sri Lanka squads? India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj. Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.