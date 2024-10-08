How to watch India vs Bangladesh and live stream 2nd T20 2024 online or on TV from anywhere

India showed on Sunday why they're the best country in the world playing T20 cricket right now, and they'll be looking to punish Bangladesh again when the two teams meet in Delhi for the 2nd T20 live stream on Wednesday, October 9.

Below are all the details for India vs Bangladesh live streaming. On holiday? You can watch IND vs BAN live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

India were just way too good for the Tigers in every area during the first game of their three-match T20 series in Gwalior. Seamer Ashdeep Singh took three wickets at the cost of only 14 runs, with veteran leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy claiming three scalps of his own.

Chasing only 127, the batters made light work of target. They had 25 by the time two overs were done and didn't let up the pace from there — Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and skipper Suryakumar Yadav all smashing contributions to a victory in only 11.5 overs.

There weren't many positives for Bangladesh to take into Wednesday's game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They really need star men like Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and captain Najmul Shanto to step up if they have any hope of troubling the world champions.

Can the Tigers bite back? Or will India seal the series in Delhi? Here's all the information you need to get an India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 live stream and watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh live stream in the US

To watch India vs Bangladesh stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh in India for free

Cricket fans in India can watch the T20 series against Bangladesh for free thanks to JioCinema, as this free website and app will be showing live streams of the games.

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to Sports18.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh online in the UK

India vs Bangladesh coverage in the UK is carried through TNT Sports, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports online by signing up to Discovery Plus Premium. The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh in Australia

You can watch India vs Bangladesh in Australia on Fox Cricket 501, with play starting in the early hours of Thursday morning at 12.30 am AEDT.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25. Currently, new customers can get their first month for only $1.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch India vs Bangladesh, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live cricket or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

When does the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 begin?

The 2nd T20 India vs Bangladesh live stream takes place on Wednesday, October 9.

The start time is at 7 pm IST local time, which is 2.30 pm UK / 9.30 am ET / 6.30 am PT / 12.30 am AEDT (Thu).

1st T20: Sunday, October 6 — India won by 7 wickets

Sunday, October 6 — India won by 7 wickets 2nd T20: Wednesday, October 9 — Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Wednesday, October 9 — Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 3rd T20: Saturday, October 12 — Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

All you need to know about India vs Bangladesh

What are the India vs Bangladesh T20 squads? India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, JItesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma, Mayank Yadav Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik, Litton Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mahmud Ullah

What is the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 venue? The 2nd India vs Bangladesh T20 is taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium and active for more than 140 years, the 35,000 capacity arena received a huge renovation last year. The most notable innings made at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was by Virat Kohli — for who a stand is named there — when he scored 243 in a Test match against Sri Lanka in 2017.