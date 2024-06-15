How to watch the Poland vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match online or on TV for free

Former European Championships winners, the Netherlands, start their UEFA Euros 2024 campaign with Poland providing a potential banana skin first up on Sunday, June 16.

Football fans in the UK or New Zealand can watch all the Euros, including Poland vs Netherlands, for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the former and TVNZ in the latter. Don't worry if you're abroad when the games are taking place, though, because you can watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The continent conquering team lead by Ruud Gullit and Van Basten in 1988 seems like a long time ago now, and the Netherlands haven't even managed a semi-final spot in this tournament for 20 years now. Hopes aren't exactly high this time around either, especially after Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was ruled out just a few days ago.

Ronald Koeman will be relying on talismanic captain Virgil van Dijk to drag his side through a tricky looking Group D, that also features France and Austria. That starts against Robert Lewandowski and co on Sunday, who limped through qualifying. They eventually defeated Wales in a playoff penalty shoot-out, after finishing behind Albania and Czechia in the group.

Will the Dutch shine or slip up against the Polish? Here's how to watch the Poland vs Netherlands UEFA Euros match online or on TV.

How to watch Poland vs Netherlands online and on TV in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing Euro matches between them, but the Poland vs Netherlands match will play on BBC One. Coverage begins at 1.35 pm UK / 8.35 am ET with kick off itself at 2 pm UK / 9 am ET.

If you can't or won't be able to watch the match on broadcast TV, you can use the BBC's streaming service BBC iPlayer. This online service lets you stream from BBC's various channels over the internet, and we've got a guide on how to watch live TV on BBC iPlayer if you need any help.

BBC One is, of course, free to stream if you pay your licence fee. This includes BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Poland vs Netherlands online and on TV in the US

The rights to broadcast the Euros 2024 (and other UEFA matches) in the US falls to Fox, and its sports channels are showing most of the games in the tournament.

Poland vs Netherlands will air on FS1, with kick-off at 9 am ET / 6 am PT and coverage beginning slightly ahead of that.

To get yourself access to the three Fox channels showing all of the Euros matches, you can get a cable subscription or use a live TV streaming service that has them in its line-up.

Sling TV Blue, which costs $45 per month in Fox areas, DirecTV Entertainment which will set you back $69.99 per month and Fubo Pro at $79.99 per month have Fox and FS1, but no FS2.

For that you can look to Fubo's $89.99 per month Elite tier, DirecTV's $114.99 per month Ultimate package, or YouTube TV's single $72.99 per month plan.

How to watch Poland vs Netherlands in Australia

You'll have to subscribe to Optus Sport to watch Poland vs Netherlands and all the rest of the Euros matches, because Optus is the official broadcaster for the tournament in Australia. Kick-off is at 11 pm AEST.

You can access Optus Sports for $24.99 per month or $199 for an entire year's subscription. However if you're an Optus customer you can get a discounted monthly price at $6.99 each month.

How to watch Poland vs Netherlands in New Zealand

You won't need to pay to watch Poland vs Netherlands — or any of the other 2024 Euros matches — if you live in New Zealand.

That's because they'll all be shown on TVNZ, which hosts many football streams and has also built towards the event with a weekly show called Road to Euro 2024.

You can find TVNZ's football coverage here, with kick-off for this one at 1 am NZT in the early hours of Monday morning.

How to watch Poland vs Netherlands online everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Poland vs Netherlands match and the rest of the Euros, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!