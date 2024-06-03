How to watch Queenie online and from anywhere

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Candice Carty-Williams, Queenie is an eight-part drama series premiering on June 4 that sees Queenie Jenkins (Dionne Brown) on the verge of a breakdown after a series of life-changing events.

You can watch Queenie for free in the UK on the Channel 4 streaming service. In the US it will be available to stream on Hulu. Don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Queenie online from anywhere with a VPN.

After a messy breakup from her long-term boyfriend Tom (Jon Pointing) and faced with potentially losing her job, Queenie Jenkins has to cope with the emotional fallout of these major events. At the same time, she has to navigate life in her Caribbean-heritage community in South London.

Pulled in many directions by her friends, family and colleagues, Queenie finds herself searching for comfort in all the wrong places. Veering from one regrettable decision to another, she’s forced to look at her life and decide what she wants to do and who she really wants to be.

Staying true to the novel, which was nominated for several top awards, the show tackles the unrelenting trials and tribulations of life and does not shy away from topics such as race, identity, culture and politics.

Read on for where to watch Queenie live streams from anywhere. We’ve got all the information you’ll need below.

How to watch Queenie in the UK for free

You can watch Queenie on Channel 4 at 10 pm UK on Tuesday starting June 4.

You can also stream the series live or on-demand through the channel's streaming service. There will be eight episodes in total with two being shown each week.

It's a free service, but you can upgrade to Channel 4 Plus for £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year, for ad-free streaming and early access to some shows, such Miriam: Death of a Reality Star, Big Boys and The Couple Next Door.

If you're trying to access Channel 4 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

How to watch Queenie in the US

Queenie will also be shown in the US after it was picked up by streaming service Hulu, with the first episode set to premiere on Friday, June 7.

Hulu starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 a year for its ad-enabled tier, while if you want to watch ad-free then it costs $17.99 a month.

If you're a Brit currently in the US, you can watch on the Channel 4 streaming service by using a VPN. Instructions as follows...

How to watch Queenie from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch Queenie on the Channel 4 streaming service by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.

Queenie FAQs

What is the release date for Queenie? Queenie will premiere in the UK on Tuesday, June 4 at 10 pm UK on Channel 4 in the UK and on Friday, June 7 in the US.