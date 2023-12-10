Robeisy Ramirez puts his WBO featherweight world title on the line at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Saturday, December 9, when the Cuban takes the challenge of unbeaten Mexican Rafael Espinoza.

Don't worry if you're abroad while the fight is on, because you can watch Ramirez vs Espinoza live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Two-time Olympic gold medal winner Robeisy Ramirez has become a force to be reckoned with since the inauspicious loss he suffered in his first professional fight four years ago. That all culminated in Tulsa on April 1 this year when a unanimous decision at the expense of Isaac Dogboe bagged El Tren the vacant WBO featherweight title and his first major strap.

A comfortable TKO of Japanese fighter Satoshi Shimizu followed, and now the 29-year old southpaw comes to the Panhandle State looking for his second successful defence.

Despite being overwhelming favorite, he'll give up half a foot in height and reach when he faces Rafael 'El Divino' Espinoza on Saturday night. The rangy Mexican has been on the pro circuit for over a decade now — with a still-unblemished record — and finally has the chance to make a name for himself on a significant card in the US. A sixth consecutive TKO would certainly do that, and he'll need to use all of that 6ft 1in frame to rock Ramirez.

So if you're a boxing fan who can't wait to watch this title fight and the rest of the card in Florida this weekend, we have all the information you need to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza live streams below.

How to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza in the US

Boxing fans in the US can live stream Ramirez vs Espinoza on both ESPN and ESPN Plus.

Live coverage of the event begins on ESPN at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, with ESPN Plus kicking things off the show much earlier at 5.40 pm ET / 3.40 pm PT.

We'd expect the Ramirez vs Espinoza ringwalks at no earlier than around 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

The linear ESPN channel is carried in most cable packages, as well as most OTT streaming services, including DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Probably the best value of the lot is via Sling TV — ESPN appears among its Sling Orange plan that starts from $40 a month, but you can get your first month half price.

ESPN Plus, meanwhile, can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $10.99 per month / $109.99 per year or from $14.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show Ramirez vs Espinoza in the UK, with the action starting at 1 am UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Sunday, December 10.

The main event should take place sometime after 4 am UK.

Sky TV base packages start from £26 per month and you can currently add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £18 per month.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.99 a day or £34.99 a month.

How to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza in Mexico

The Ramirez vs Espinoza fight will be available live and for free on TV Azteca in Mexico. That means boxing fans can expect a free live stream via Azteca 7, complete with commentary and reaction from the entire Box Azteca team.

If you're traveling outside of Mexico you'll need to use a VPN to unblock the free live stream on Azteca 7, as it will be geo-restricted to those within Mexico.

Can I watch Ramirez vs Espinoza in Australia?

At the time of writing, no TV broadcaster or streaming partners have been confirmed Down Under for the Ramirez vs Espinoza fight night.

So if you're an American or Brit currently in Australia and want to see your domestic stream of the boxing, the only suggestion we have is to use a VPN as described below to watch like you would at home.

Ringwalks for the headline fight should start at around 3 pm AEDT on Sunday, December 10.

How to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch the boxing on any of the available streaming services above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does Ramirez vs Espinoza begin?

The main card is scheduled to begin on Saturday, December 9 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. That's 1 am UK / 12 pm AEDT on Sunday.

The timing of the Robeisy Ramirez vs Rafael Espinoza headline bout depends on how things progress on the undercard, but we'd expect that things could start any time from 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT on Saturday and 4 am UK / 3 pm AEDT Sunday.

All you need to know about Ramirez vs Espinoza

Is there a Ramirez vs Espinoza trailer? Yes. The official Ramirez vs Espinoza trailer is below (runtime: 35 seconds).

What is the Ramirez vs Espinoza tale of the tape? Robeisy Ramirez

Nationality: Cuban

DOB: December 20, 1993

Height: 5' 5''

Reach: 68"

Fights: 14

Record: 13-1 (8 KOs) Rafael Espinoza

Nationality: Mexican

DOB: April 21, 1994

Height: 6' 1''

Reach: 74"

Fights: 21

Record: 21-0 (18 KOs)