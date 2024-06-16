How to watch the Romania vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match online or on TV for free

Monday's first UEFA Euros 2024 game sees two teams of yellow battling things out with a spot in the knockout stages very much on the menu. Group E's opener is Romania vs Ukraine and it takes place on Monday, June 17.

Football fans in the UK or New Zealand can watch all the Euros, including Romania vs Ukraine, for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the former and TVNZ in the latter. Don't worry if you're abroad when the games are taking place, though, because you can watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Although it may sound patronizing to say, Ukraine will likely once again be every neutral's team to support at Euro 2024. And they're very much in the conversation of dark horses that could well go deep into July. And there's a familiar face in the dugout, with Serhiy Rebrov considered one of the world's best up-and-coming coaches.

He's got plenty of talent to pick from, too. Andriy Yarmolenko may be 34 now, but the former Hammer is only two goals away from equalling the mighty Andriy Shevchenko's record of 48 goals for Ukraine. Shakhtar midfielder Georgiy Sudakov is at the other end of his career but looks like a potential future mainstay and Oleksandr Zinchenko will be well known to any EPL followers.

Romania's squad may not be full of stars, but the cliché is probably accurate – coach Edward Iordanescu will have his side well drilled, well organized and won't be rolling over to let their yellow bellies be tickled. Assuming Belgium are a shoo-in to take one of the group E qualifying spots, but a good start in Munich could see Romania stake their claim for one of the others.

It's the kind of match-up that European Championships are all about and here's how to watch the Romania vs Ukraine UEFA Euros match online or on TV.

How to watch Romania vs Ukraine online and on TV in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing Euro 2024 matches between them, but the Romania vs Ukraine match will play on BBC One. Coverage begins at 1.30 pm UK / 8.30 am ET with kick-off itself at 2 pm UK / 9 am ET.

If you can't or won't be able to watch the match on broadcast TV, you can use the BBC's iPlayer streaming service. This online service lets you stream from the BBC's various channels over the internet, and we've got a guide on how to watch live TV on BBC iPlayer if you need any help.

BBC One is, of course, free to stream if you pay your TV licence fee. This includes BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Romania vs Ukraine online and on TV in the US

The rights to broadcast the Euros 2024 (and other UEFA matches) in the US falls to Fox, and its sports channels are showing many of the games in the tournament.

However, Romania vs Ukraine is not one that is being broadcast by Fox's linear channels. Instead, you'll need Fubo (starting at $79.99 per month) or Spanish language streamer Vix.

Kick-off for this game is at 9 am ET / 6 am PT with coverage beginning slightly ahead of that.

How to watch Romania vs Ukraine in Australia

You'll have to subscribe to Optus Sport to watch Romania vs Ukraine and all the rest of the Euros matches, because Optus is the official broadcaster for the tournament in Australia. It starts at 11 pm AEST.

You can access Optus Sport for $24.99 per month or $199 for an entire year's subscription. However if you're an Optus customer you can get a discounted monthly price at $6.99 each month.

How to watch Romania vs Ukraine in New Zealand

You won't need to pay to watch Romania vs Ukraine, or any of the other 2024 Euros matches, if you live in New Zealand.

That's because they'll all be shown on TVNZ, which hosts many football streams and has also built towards the event with a weekly show called Road to Euro 2024.

You can find TVNZ's football coverage here, with kick-off for this one at 1 am NZT in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

How to watch Romania vs Ukraine online everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Romania vs Ukraine match and the rest of the Euros, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!