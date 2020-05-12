Watch Smith-Teixeira live stream in UFC Fight Night May 13 on ESPN+
By Roy Delgado
Two top Light Heavyweight fighters go toe to toe in a special mid-week MMA event
Now that the UFC is back in action, the promotion is going full speed ahead to make up for lost time and lost events. This week, they will be presenting a special Wednesday event to make a work night feel like the weekend. You can't see these fights just anywhere. This UFC Fight Night, featuring two top Light Heavyweight fighters, won't be available on cable or on Pay-Per-View. You can watch this event live when you stream Smith vs. Teixeira in UFC Fight Night exclusively on ESPN+.
UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira live stream
Fight Night is back
Some of the best light heavyweights are in action and streaming to your home.
When is UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira?
UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira is broadcasting from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL on Wednesday, May 13. This Fight Night is available exclusively on ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card begins at 9 p.m. Eastern.
UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira — The Main Event Preview
Anthony Smith (32-14) is the third ranked light heavyweight contender, and the only trouble he's had in his four years in the UFC has been making the last leap to the top. Smith has been 8-3 since joining the promotion, with seven out of his eight wins coming by submission or knockout of some kind. However, his last two losses have been tough fights against the absolute best.
In his shot at the title, Smith lost by unanimous decision to Jon "Bones" Jones, and the baddest man on the planet dominated to score the win even after having two points deducted. Back in 2018, Smith was knocked out by Thiago Santo in a fight of the night. Still Smith deserves his ranking, and is coming off an excellent win over Alexander Gustafsson that earned him a performance of the night bonus. A win against another top ten contender could lead Smith to a rematch against one of the top three, or a date with number one contender Dominick Reyes.
Glover Teixeira (30-7) is the eighth ranked light heavyweight fighter, and he's trying to work his way back up to a title shot. Teixeira has been competing in the UFC since 2012, and he won his first five straight fights in the promotion. That led to a 2014 fight with Jon Jones, and Teixeira took the champ the distance but lost by unanimous decision. Since that fight, Teixeira is 8-4, and he's coming off of three straight wins in 2019. If he can score a big upset against Smith, Teixeira could push himself to a top five ranking.
Catch this official preview of the Smith vs. Teixeira Main Event.
UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira Schedule and Fight Card
Here's the schedule for this UFC Fight Night airing exclusively on ESPN+. (All time Eastern)
- Prelims 6 p.m.
- Main Card 9 p.m.
- Post Show 11 p.m.
The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows:
Main Card
- Anthony Smith (32-14) vs. Glover Teixeira (30-7)
- Ben Rothwell (37-12) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (24-13)
- Alexander Hernandez (11-2) vs. Drew Dover (22-9)
- Ricky Simon (15-3) vs. Ray Borg (13-4)
- Karl Roberson (9-2) vs. Marvin Vettori (14-4-1)
Prelims
- Andrei Arlovski (28-19) vs. Philipe Lins (14-3)
- Michael Johnson (20-15) vs. Thiago Moises (12-4)
- Sijara Eubanks (5-4) vs. Sarah Moras (6-6)
- Gabriel Benitez (21-8) vs. Omar Morales (9-0)
- Hunter Azure (8-0) vs. Brian Kelleher (20-10)
- Chase Sherman (11-6) vs. Isaac Villanueva (16-9)
How to watch UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira on ESPN+
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 250 Nunes vs. Spencer on May 7. The service also has more exclusive UFC Fight Night events like this one.
Learn how to watch ESPN+ on your TV
ESPN+ has tons of great sports content, including the full "30 for 30" library, and the ESPN app is where you go to watch ESPN+ games and events. The ESPN app can be installed on the most popular devices, including iPhones and iPads and Android devices . You can also get the ESPN app on major streaming platforms and game consoles such as Roku, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. Or you can watch ESPN+ on your TV using your phone with support for either Chromecast or AirPlay .
How much will UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira cost on ESPN+?
ESPN+ costs $5 a month, or $50 for a one year subscription, and you are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of UFC fight cards. Sign up for ESPN+ today, and you can see this UFC Fight Night on May 13 with Smith vs. Teixeira .
