How to watch The Brokenwood Mysteries online: stream long running crime drama from anywhere

Beautiful scenery, Hobbits, world-class rugby…and cosy crime drama? The Brokenwood Mysteries may not be one of New Zealand’s most well known exports, but, with ten seasons and counting it’s certainly one of its most prolific. Brits can enjoy the whole lot completely FREE on U (formerly UKTV Play) when season 10 drops on October 21, but don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch The Brokenwood Mysteries from anywhere with a VPN .

Dubbed the Kiwi answer to Midsomer Murders, The Brokenwood Mysteries follows DI Mike Shepard as he’s sent from Auckland to the small town of Brokenwood to investigate a junior officer's link with a murder investigation. Following the investigation, and enamoured with the change of pace from city life, DI Shepard decides to stay on indefinitely with the local force, despite a prickly relationship with fellow Detective Kristin Sims.

Like Death in Paradise, it’s textbook cosy crime stuff, and fans of the genre know exactly what to expect – a brutal murder worthy of a Terrifier movie, a guest cast of suspects, and a fish-out-of-water detective with unorthodox methods.

Ready to stream seasons 9 and 10? Here's how to watch The Brokenwood Mysteries online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Brokenwood Mysteries online in the UK for free

Brits have it best when it comes to streaming The Brokenwood Mysteries. Not only are there 9 seasons available to stream completely free on U (formerly UKTV Play) right now, season 10 lands on the service on October 21. When that happens, the UK will be able to boast the only start to finish free stream of the show in the world. If you're trying to access U while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch The Brokenwood Mysteries from anywhere.

How to watch The Brokenwood Mysteries online in the US

The good news for crime drama fans in the US (and Canada) is that North America is one of the few places The Brokenwood Mysteries can be streamed in full right now.

The show is co-produced with Acorn TV and their streaming service hosts every season of the Kiwi crime drama. A month will set you back $7.99, while a year's subscription is $79.99.

UK citizens travelling in the US will need a VPN to watch their usual free stream. We've got all the details you need for that below.

How to watch The Brokenwood Mysteries online in Australia

Acorn TV is also the home to the highest number of seasons of the show in Australia, with 1-9 available now. A season 10 release date is yet to be confirmed.

The streamer costs AU$6.99 per month or AU$69.99 for a full year.

If you're a Binge subscriber, you can enjoy the first 8 seasons there, or alternatively, the same seasons are available to stream for free on 9Now.

If you’re a Brit abroad looking to stream the latest episodes of The Brokenwood Mysteries, you’ll want to look into purchasing VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.

How to watch The Brokenwood Mysteries online in New Zealand

Despite being a Kiwi original, only seasons 8-10 of The Brokenwood Mysteries are available to stream in New Zealand. The good news, though, is that they're completely free on TVNZ+.

Episode availability could be down to rights issues, with TVNZ having only taken over production of the show (in partnership with Acorn TV) for season 8 in 2021. The preceding seasons were made by Sky NZ for their free Prime strand (now Sky Open).

For now, if you’re a Brit travelling in New Zealand and looking to stream their hit show, you're best off porting yourself back home with a VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that in this section.

How to watch The Brokenwood Mysteries from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch The Brokenwood Mysteries on the U streaming service by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

What you need to know about The Brokenwood Mysteries

Who is in the cast of The Brokenwood Mysteries? Neill Rea as Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd Fern Sutherland as Detective Kristin Sims Nic Sampson as Detective Constable Sam Breen Jarod Rawiri as Detective Constable Daniel Chalmers Cristina Ionda as Dr. Gina Kadinsky Elizabeth McRae as Mrs. Jean Marlowe Pana Hema Taylor as Jared Morehu Colin Moy as Simon Hughes Karl Willetts as Frankie "Frodo" Oades Jason Hoyte as Ray Neilson Tracy Lee Gray as Trudy Neilson Shane Cortese as Dennis Buchanan Zara Cormack as Kimberly Mason Roy Ward as Reverend Lucas Greene Phil Peleton as Neil Bloom Rawiri Jobe as Kahu Taylor Cameron Rhodes as Dr Roger Plummer

What can new viewers expect from The Brokenwood Mysteries? The official The Brokenwood Mysteries synopsis reads: "The Brokenwood Mysteries comprises two-hour murder mystery stories set in a seemingly quiet country town where the town’s newest resident, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd, finds that murder lurks in even the most homely location. Neill Rea stars in the lead role of DI Shepherd while Fern Sutherland plays Detective Constable Kristin Sims. Recurring cast include Cristina Ionda as Dr Gina Kadinsky and Jarod Rawiri as DC Daniel Chalmers. Each telefeature in the series is a standalone story which sees the show’s team of police officers trying to solve a murder case."

Where is The Brokenwood Mysteries filmed? Brokenwood is a fictional farming town situated near the coast on New Zealand's North island. The show is filmed in numerous small towns around Auckland, with Warkworth doubling for Brokenwood itself.

The Brokenwood Mysteries season guide

Season 1 (2014) : Four episodes

: Four episodes Season 2 (2015): Four episodes

Four episodes Season 3 (2016): Four episodes

Four episodes Season 4 (2017): Four episodes

Four episodes Season 5 (2018): Four episodes

Four episodes Season 6 (2019): Four episodes

Four episodes Season 7 (2021): Six episodes

Six episodes Season 8 (2022): Six episodes

Six episodes Season 9 (2023) : Six episodes

: Six episodes Season 10 (2024): Six episodes