How to watch The Fortune Hotel online: stream game show from anywhere

Ten vacationing couples check into paradise… yet only one will leave with a life-changing amount of cash. While staying at a luxurious Caribbean resort, contestants will lie, cheat and steal to get their hands on £250,000. The Fortune Hotel is certain to be nail-biting TV, with actor Stephen Mangan (Pointless, Green Wing) hosting what’s been dubbed a “glammed up version of The Traitors”.

In the UK, viewers can watch The Fortune Hotel online for free from Monday, May 13 on ITVX. But if you’re on holiday, don’t fret, because you can watch The Fortune Hotel on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.

The new “reality entertainment event” from ITV promises to keep viewers glued to their screens this summer. Each pair of contestants – mothers and sons, business partners, married couples and best friends – are handed a suitcase on arrival at the five star hotel. Eight are empty. Another contains the Early Checkout Card, which means game over. Yet one is stuffed with a bounty of £250,000.

Over the duration of their stay, it’s up to the scheming contestants to find out what is in the other couples cases, as they fraternize and take part in a series of challenges to help them find out who is in possession of a quarter of a million pounds.

Finally, contestants convene each evening at Lady Luck bar, where they’ll have to decide if they want to stick or switch their case. The duo left holding the early exit card sent packing, while the couple with the winning fortune will be desperate not to slip away.

And, while the contestants start off none the wiser, viewers are in the deliciously agonising position of knowing exactly what’s in each case, and of how much the contestants stand to gain – or lose.

Ready to watch this high-stakes game of deception unfold? You’ll find all the information for how to watch The Fortune Hotel online below, on ITVX and from anywhere.

How to watch The Fortune Hotel online in the UK for free

Check in at The Fortune Hotel on ITV1 or ITVX beginning Monday, May 13 at 9 pm UK time. New episodes will be released every Monday through to Thursday across two weeks, broadcast at the same time each day. ITVX is free to watch and available on web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs and a wide variety of other streaming devices. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Details below. We’ve provided a full episode release date and time schedule below.

Can I watch The Fortune Hotel in the US?

US viewers won’t be able to watch The Fortune Hotel just yet. The show is exclusive to ITV and there’s no word that it’ll air in the States anytime soon. However, Banijay – the production company behind Survivor and Big Brother – have picked up the show’s international distribution rights, so it’s fair to say it will arrive in the US – we just don’t know when.

If you're currently traveling in the US, we’d suggest that you download a VPN as described below, so that you can watch The Fortune Hotel just like you would back in the UK.

Can I watch The Fortune Hotel in Australia?

The ITV game show hasn’t got a release date in Australia either. However, as we mentioned above, entertainment giant Banijay have acquired the international rights to the show. So it’s possible The Fortune Hotel will land Down Under at some point in the future.

How to watch The Fortune Hotel online from anywhere with a VPN

What is The Fortune Hotel episode schedule?

The game begins on Monday, May 13 on ITV1 as ten couples compete to win £250,000. Episodes air at 9 pm UK from Monday through to Thursday for two weeks. You can also stream episodes live on ITVX, or on-demand shorty after broadcast.

Episode 1: Monday, May 13 at 9 pm UK

Episode 2: Tuesday, May 14 at 9 pm UK

Episode 3: Wednesday, May 15 at 9 pm UK

Episode 4: Thursday, May 16 at 9 pm UK

Episode 5: Monday, May 20 at 9 pm UK

Episode 6: Tuesday, May 21 at 9 pm UK

Episode 7: Wednesday, May 22 at 9 pm UK

Episode 8: Thursday, May 23 at 9 pm UK